Wife of Sri Lanka church bomber delivers their first baby post-Easter attacks

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeWorld

World

Wife of Sri Lanka church bomber delivers their first baby post-Easter attacks

Alawddin Ahmed Muath, the 22-year-old law graduate, was one of the nine suicide bombers who carried out a series of coordinated attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 10:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The wife of a Sri Lankan suicide bomber, who blew himself up at the St Anthony's Church, delivered their first baby two weeks after the deadly Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people including the attackers, the Colombo magistrate's court has been told.

Alawddin Ahmed Muath, the 22-year-old law graduate, was one of the nine suicide bombers who carried out a series of coordinated attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday. 

During a court hearing on Tuesday, Muath's 59-year-old father Ahmed Lebbe Alawddin informed Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne that the bomber was the fourth of his five children. He was about to be enrolled into the Colombo Law College to further his law studies.

Muath got married 14 months ago and his wife delivered their first baby on May 5, he told the judge.

Alawddin said that he last saw his son on April 14 when he visited his elder sister after the delivery of her first baby on April 13.

On the day of the attacks, Muath's wife had called his eldest brother to find out if he had visited parents house.

Alawddin informed the court that he identified his son by the remains of his head. He said that he had arranged to send Rs 30,000 for the expenses of his son every month.

Muath's mother said that he was not employed but had been married to a woman in Sainthamaruthu.

One of Muath's brothers-in-law said that he had written a note to the husband of one of his sisters which said, "please do not look out for me, I will not be coming hereafter. Please look after parents well and pray for me". The note was only found after his death.

Meanwhile, two brothers of the bomber were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigations Department upon detention orders issued by court.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group, the National Thawheed Jama'ath (NTJ), for the bombings. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, it's not Sholay, Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal-e-Azam, 2.0, Gadar

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film fails to take grand opening, earns Rs 16.25 crore in India

Roastea Brews a Revolution: Unveils Super Power Coffee Infused with Ayurvedic Magic!

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar’s youngest freedom fighter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE