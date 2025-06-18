Smarting under the recent drubbing from India, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir claimed his country scored a victory over India. He threatened to avenge the defeat in the 1971 Bangladesh War and cut India into two pieces by capturing Jammu and Kashmir. Why should Donald Trump meet him now?

Not only the experts on India-Pakistan relations but also all those who keep a tab on international relations are scratching their heads in disbelief as US President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a dinner for Pakistan Army chief Asim Muneer. It was Muneer who escalated the tension with New Delhi by calling Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan's "jugular vein" and reiterating the two-nation theory, exposing his Hindu brethren to danger. He led the four-day war-like situation with India and dialed the Indian DGMO, beseeching for a ceasefire. Why would the US President meet such a person over dinner after claiming that it was he who talked to the top leadership of India and Pakistan and mediated the talks for the ceasefire?

Asim Muneer threatens India

Hours before he met Donald Trump, Asim Muneer delivered a speech at Washington's Four Seasons Hotel and challenged India. Smarting under the recent drubbing from India, Munir claimed that his country scored a victory over India. He also threatened to avenge the defeat in the 1971 Bangladesh War and cut India into two pieces by capturing Jammu and Kashmir. Munir also accused India of seeking to establish a dangerous new normal of "violating international borders", which he said Pakistan had "forcefully rejected".

Does Donald Trump want to use Pakistan Army?

Why is the US President meeting such a person at this juncture? Analysts believe, one of the most consequential developments during Munir's visit is Pakistan's talks on partnership with the US on counterterrorism, particularly against the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) group. It can be gauged by the fact that General Michael Kurilla, Head of US Central Command, has described Pakistan as a phenomenal partner in the fight against ISIS-K. He also praised Islamabad's operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

(General Asim Muneer meets US officials in Washington)

US to fight Islamic State in Afghanistan

Deposing before the House Armed Services Committee Gen Kurilla revealed that Pakistan had killed dozens of IS-K militants and captured multiple high-value individuals, including Mohammad Sharifullah. This man was one of the masterminds of the Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul that killed 13 US soldiers. Experts believe, Donald Trump wants to keep Pakistan and its army chief in good humours to use them in the fight against the Islamic State (Province of Khorasan), which is increasing its base in Afghanistan. Though the US has pulled out its troops from Afghanistan, it wants to keep a tab on the country and control it whenever it wants. It is not possible without the cooperation of Pakistan.

Pakistanis heckle Asim Muneer

In a video going viral, some Pakistanis can be seen protesting against Asim Muneer in front of the hotel where he stayed in Washingon. As the army chief came out of the hotel, people shouted slogans like "Asim Munir, you are a coward", "shame on you, mass murderer" and "shame on you, dictator". They also shouted slogans demanding the restoration of what they called "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan. People in the video can also be seen arguing with the authorities who tried to stop them.