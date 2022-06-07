Why was no-confidence vote taken out against UK PM Boris Johnson? Know what Partygate scandal is

File photo

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerged victorious in the no-confidence vote taken out against him with a clear majority, retaining the top post in Britain. Though the vote swayed in his favour, it signifies a tough road for his leadership ahead.

UK PM Boris Johnson won the confidence vote taken out on Monday, with 211 votes in his favour and 148 votes against him. What was surprising was that his own party was leading the no-confidence vote, seemingly losing faith in his leadership.

Despite winning the vote, his leadership is now being questioned and challenged by the members of his own Conservative Party, which can mean that his tenure as a PM will have a few more bumps and internal conflicts.

Reason behind no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson

Though Johnson won the 2019 elections with a sweeping majority, dethroning former PM Theresa May, the endless string of scandals and controversies surrounding him and his party left many leaders questioning his leadership in Britain.

One of the major reasons why his own leaders turned against him was the cabinet reshuffle of the UK, where Boris Johnson seemingly replaced competent and accomplished politicians with his own inner circle and loyalists, sparking an internal rift in the Conservative party.

Another reason was Johnson’s stance on the deal with the European Union regarding the so-called Irish Backstop, which sparked a major row. The most notable and controversial reason for the no-confidence motion still remains the Partygate scandal.

What is the Partygate scandal?

The Partygate scandal refers to multiple gatherings held by Boris Johnson during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Britain, which was witnessing strict lockdown and rigourous rules. Leaked footage from the gatherings showed a party-like atmosphere with karaoke and suitcases filled with alcohol bottles.

It must be noted that during that time, gatherings were considered illegal by the government due to the pandemic, and hefty fines were imposed on those who would hold meetings or parties. The Partygate scandal and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Conservative Party led to a lot of flak against Boris Johnson, further highlighting all his other controversial decision.

