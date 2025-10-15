FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why was Nepalese Hindu kidnapped by Hamas? Was he related to Zionism? How did he die?

Hamas has returned the body of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who saved lives during the October 7 attack in Israel before being killed in captivity.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Why was Nepalese Hindu kidnapped by Hamas? Was he related to Zionism? How did he die?
Nepalese citizen Bipin Joshi was kidnapped and killed by Hamas. (Fle Image)
Hamas has returned the last remains of eight people who died in its custody. These people were abducted on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian militant group stormed Israel and killed 1,200 people, besides taking 251 people hostage. Confirming the return of his dead body, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said in a statement, "The body of the Nepali hero who saved several lives during the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel will soon be returned to his family for proper burial." 


The first batch of the four bodies included that of Bipin Joshi, a Hindu from the Himalayan state of Nepal, separated from the Mediterranean Sea by about 5,000km. He was neither a Jew nor an Israeli. He was a Hindu from Nepal. He had nothing to do with Zionism or the Palestine movement. Why was this man abducted? How did he die in Hamas captivity? 

(Israel's President Isaac Herzog (centre right) and first lady Michal Herzog (centre left) flanked by Bipin Joshi’s mother and sister. Courtesy: Isaac Herzog's FB page)

 

Nepalese Hindu in captivity of Palestinian group Hamas

According to the BBC Nepali, Bipin Joshi was working on a kibbutz that was stormed by Hamas. He was abducted along with 250 others on October 7,  2023. Bipin and 16 other Nepalese agriculture students had been in Israel for three weeks when Kibbutz Alumim was attacked. They were there under Israel’s Learn and Earn Programme, which allows foreign students to study and work in agricultural communities. Bipin's friend Dhan Bahadur told the BBC Nepali that it was a great opportunity to make better lives for themselves and their families in Nepal.

Bipin saves many others

He said, "We knew that there may be a war in Israel. But we had no idea that there may be any ground attack of that magnitude." He added, "We thought that there could be missile attacks and we would be safe if we stay underground, in the bunkers." Dhan Bahadur and others survived the attack due to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of Bipin. Bahadur said, "At the time of attack, two grenades were thrown near the bunkers. He [Bipin] picked up one and threw it outside; one exploded inside. Due to that explosion, I and four others were injured."  Bipin picked one of the grenades and hurled it back to Hamas terrorists.

How did Bipin Joshi die?

Ten of the Nepalese students were killed in the attack. Bipin was the only one captured. Dhan Bahadur said, "Bipin was unharmed at that point. If both grenades had exploded, I would not have been speaking with you like this." Bipin and 27-year-old Dhan Bahadur studied together at Far Western University School of Agriculture in Tikapur, Nepal. He said, "We made all possible efforts from our side to secure his release. We did everything. But yesterday, we had to face such shocking news. All of Nepal is in grief. I do not know what to say. I have no words to explain my sorrow."

The IDF said that Bipin Joshi was killed by Hamas in the early days of captivity. 

