Why was Bashar al-Assad sentenced to death in absentia? Syria court verdict explained

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been sentenced to death in absentia by a Damascus court over premeditated murder charges linked to Syria’s long-running civil war.

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was sentenced to death in absentia by a criminal court in Damascus on Tuesday. As per a report by Al Jazeera, he was convicted of premeditated murder, while Atef Najib, who is the former head of political security in Southern Syria's Deraa province, was also sentenced to death after being found guilty of premeditated murder and torture.

What is a death sentence in absentia?

A death sentence in absentia means a court sentences an accused person to death even though they are not physically present during the trial or when the verdict is delivered. In Assad's case, he was not present in Syria when the criminal court announced the sentence, as he fled the country in December 2024 to Russia after the fall of his government.

The verdict in this case does not mean Assad will be immediately executed. As he is outside Syria, authorities would first need to bring him back into the country for the sentence to be carried out.

As per a report by The Times of Israel, the Damascus court began proceedings this year against Assad and figures associated with his former government, both in person and in absentia. Assad was convicted over charges linked to the 13-year civil war. For those unversed, the conflict in Syria began in 2011 after protests against Assad's government turned violent, resulting in the deaths of nearly half a million people.

What happened to Assad after the fall of his government?

After Assad fled to Russia along with his family members, he issued his first public remarks in a statement attributed to him and published on the Syrian presidency's Telegram channel. ''First, my departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed. On the contrary, I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours of Sunday, December 8, 2024,'' the statement said.

In his statement, Assad also claimed that he moved to a Russian military base in the coastal city of Latakia.