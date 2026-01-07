Why Venezuela shares deep connection with Sathya Sai Baba, know Nicolás Maduro’s BIG role

Venezuelan ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been ardent followers of Indian spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba. Two decades back the couple visited his ashram in the Puttaparthi area of Andhra Pradesh. Both, the leader and the country share a deep connection with him.

How was Maduro introduced to Sathya Sai Baba?

Maduro’s lesser-known spiritual side has an Indian connection after his wife, Cilia Flores, introduced him to the Indian godman before they married. Cilia Flores, also called Iron Lady, was a devoted follower of Baba. After his wife, Maduro too became an ardent follower of late guru Sathya Sai Baba. Despite his Catholic religion and beliefs, Maduro found inner strength under his guidance.

Why did Maduro visit India?

Maduro and Flores visited India to meet Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in the Puttaparthi area of Andhra Pradesh in 2005. Maduro, originally a bus driver, was greatly influenced by him. The visit was not political but in a personal capacity. The purpose was personal and spiritual. He visited his ashram long before he became the president, which he did in 2013. At the time Maduro was the foreign minister of the country.

Years after that visit, when Nicolas Maduro has been captured and is under the US government's detention in New York, a picture of him sitting on the floor at the foot of Sathya Sai Baba and listening to him has now gone viral.

Some pictures also show that Delcy Rodríguez, new interim President of Venezuela, is also a follower of Sathya Sai Baba.

How deep is Maduro’s connection with Sathya Sai Baba?

-According to some reports, with Maduro’s rise to power, he hung a portrait of Sai Baba alongside Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez on the walls of his private office in Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

- After Baba’s death in 2011, Maduro, who was then foreign minister, presented a resolution for an official condolence. Under his authority, the National Assembly passed it and declared a day of national mourning to formally recognise the guru's “spiritual contribution to humanity”.

- Even now, the Sathya Sai organisation has been continuing to operate in Venezuela under his rule. The South American country hosts one of the largest Sai Baba devotee communities in Latin America, with roots dating back to 1974.