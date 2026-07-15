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Why UK proposing overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17? key details

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Why UK proposing overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17? key details

The proposal requires parliamentary approval before becoming law. The political observers expect Starmer's anticipated successor, Andy Burnham, to continue with the plans if he takes office. Details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST

Why UK proposing overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17? key details
Why UK want an overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17? key details (Image source: X)
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The United Kingdom has proposed a plan to further curb the harmful effects of social media among youth as it unveiled plans to introduce a voluntary overnight social media curfew for 16- and 17-year-olds. The move follows the big decision to ban social media for children under the age of 16, announced in June this year. 

UK proposes overnight social media curfew for teens

The UK has joined the list of countries which in recent times have proposed and enacted laws concerning the usage of social media among minors. Under the recent measures, the government proposes that social media platforms will also be required to disable, by default, features that encourage prolonged use, such as autoplay videos and endless content feeds, for older teenagers, according to reports. 

The proposal requires parliamentary approval before becoming law. The political observers expect Starmer's anticipated successor, Andy Burnham, to continue with the plans if he takes office.

While critics are doubtful about the proposals' effectiveness, citing that users can still manually override the default restrictions if they choose. UK Online Safety Minister Kanishka Narayan defended, saying concerns that young people would just disable it are misplaced. Citing a UK pilot with 300+ teens and parents, he said overnight use dropped significantly, with better sleep and concentration. He noted that 90%+ teens kept similar default settings when platforms introduced them. 

Children's groups largely backed the plan, with the NSPCC calling it progress, but warned it’s only a "sticking plaster" unless stronger action is taken on addictive design.

 Children's Commissioner Rachel de Souza also supported it, saying many teens want to cut screen time but need help, and added she will monitor how the curfew is delivered to ensure it works.

UK social media ban for under-16s

In June, UK PM Keir Starmer announced a ban on social media for children under 16, citing that the decision followed consultations with thousands of parents. He said the parents' concern was driven by overaddiction, mental health harm, and endless scrolling that displaces sleep, play, and family time.

Starmer called it a "big step" for the country, saying the government reviewed evidence and looked at similar moves in other countries. He acknowledged pushback from powerful tech companies but said the government will "take them on and win," adding that social media is making children "unhappy and unsafe." 

The ban, scheduled to take effect next spring,  is expected to apply to major platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, while messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal will remain exempt.

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