A clip of an 'awkward' handshake between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron, from the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Albania's Tirana, is going viral on social media.

On Friday, May 16, world leaders from around 47 countries came together for the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Albania's Tirana, including Italian President, Girogia Meloni. However, a clip of a handshake between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron, from the summit, is going viral on social media.

What's in the video?

Turkish President Erdogan is seen sitting on a chair, while President Macron extends his hand for a handshake. Recep Tayyip Erdogan grabs Macarons' and starts patting it. As he was not letting go of his hand, President Macron extended his other hand towards Erdogan. To his surprise, Erdogan then grabs his index finger. They stayed still, in this position for almost 13 seconds, while exchanging a few words via translator. This situation was seemingly 'awkward' for Emmanuel Macron. Both laughed off in the end of the clip.

WATCH THE VIRAL CLIP HERE:

Awkward handshake or a display of dominance?

As per reports, this awkward handshake was a display of power and dominance by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both presidents have hostile relations with each other on various issues including regional and global. The body langauge of both leaders catched all the attention. President Macron tried to show his assertiveness by keeping his hand on Erdogan's shoulder, but he quickly grabbed his finger, not allowing him to be "overly familiar."

Turkish media outlets claimed, "French president Macron tried to establish psychological superiority by putting his hand on the Turkish President's shoulder. But Erdogan did not allow it, he held his finger tightly and did not let go."

Many social media users have also called it an "assertive show of authority" and "power play." One user commented, "Finger Trap: Macron fell into Erdogan's trap." Other commented, "Erdogan shows macron who’s boss and … holds his finger."