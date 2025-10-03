Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened

A film theatre in Ontario has stopped screening Indian films after it was targeted with incidents of shooting and arson attacks. The authorities at Flim.ca said that the Oakville cinema was attacked due to the screenings of South Asian films

A film theatre in Ontario, Canada, has stopped screening Indian films after it was targeted with incidents of shooting and arson attacks. The authorities at Flim.ca said that the Oakville cinema was attacked due to the screenings of South Asian films Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. Oakville cinema faced two separate attacks last week, one in which it was set on fire in an arson attack and another in which a shooting took place inside the theatre.

CEO of Oakville, Jeff Knoll, in a statement, said that it was “difficult” to decide to pull Indian screenings. “We recognise that many guests had eagerly anticipated these films, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience and disappointment this decision may cause,” said Knoll. “As these Incidents have occurred outside during our overnight hours, we believe that the intention is to cause property damage that will result in forcing our hand to close our doors,” Knoll added.

The attack on the theatre first took place on September 25 at around 5:20 am. Describing the incident, Halton police said that two suspects who were carrying red gas cans “used a flammable liquid to ignite a fire at the exterior entrance doors of the theatre.” It said, “The fire remained contained to the exterior of the property, with the theatre sustaining moderate damage.”

What happened at Oakville cinema?

The authorities checked the CCTV videos, shared online by Film.ca, of the area, which show a grey SUV arriving around 2 am, from which a person wearing a hoodie came out, and in what seemed like a survey, he walked around the entrance and drove off. The same car was seen twice later in the parking area. Around 5:15 am, a white SUV came in. Soon after, two individuals got out of the car and came near the theatre doors and started pouring liquid from red jerrycans, then lit a match and set it on the ground.