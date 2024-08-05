Twitter
Why Sheikh Hasina chose to land in India after fleeing Bangladesh?

It was also reported that Sheikh Hasina fled to India alongside her sister on the military helicopter. There were also reports stating that Sheikh Hasina had landed in Tripura's capital Agartala.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 08:49 PM IST

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country following thousands of protestors stormed into her palace in Dhaka on Monday. This marks the end of Hasina’s 15-year rule and the military is set to form an interim government. 

As per sources, Hasina has landed at the Hindon Air Force base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

It was also reported that Sheikh Hasina fled to India alongside her sister on the military helicopter. There were also reports stating that Sheikh Hasina had landed in Tripura’s capital Agartala.

Why Sheikh Hasina chose to land in India?

  • Understandably, India has been a crucial supporter of Sheikh Hasina over the years, fostering a relationship that benefits both nations. Several of India's northeastern states share a border with Bangladesh and have been grappling with militancy issues. The presence of a cooperative regime in Dhaka, (which is Bangladesh's capital), has been incredibly vital in handling these issues.
  • Hasina, ever since her first victory in the polls back in 1996, has been a staunch advocate for maintaining and enhancing Dhaka's close ties with India’s capital Delhi.
  • India also helped Bangladesh to become an independent nation. During her visit to India in 2022, Hasina reminded the people of Bangladesh how India, along with its government and armed forces, supported Bangladesh during the 1971 independence war. Since then, they embarked on a strong bond of friendship and mutual respect.
  • Over the past decade, the bond between India and Bangladesh has grown stronger. India's commitment to enhancing its relationships with its neighbours has proved to be a boon for Bangladesh, reaping benefits, especially in fields like energy, finance, and the building of infrastructures.
  • According to a report by HT, Bangladesh is India’s largest development partner, with nearly one-fourth of financial pledges from New Delhi via credit lines to that country. Moreover, Bangladesh and India are leading trade partners in the South Asian region, with India being Bangladesh's second strongest trade partner in Asia.
  • India is Bangladesh’s largest export destination in Asia, with exports worth $2 billion during 2022-23.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
