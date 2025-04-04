While all US trade partners now face a minimum 10% tariff, some countries have been hit with much higher rates.

US President Donald Trump has introduced new tariffs, imposing at least a 10% tax on imports from nearly every country in the world. Even remote locations like the Heard and McDonald Islands, home only to seals and penguins, are included in the tariff list. However, some notable exceptions stand out: Russia and North Korea have been completely spared from the new tariffs.

When asked about Russia’s exemption, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that US sanctions have already severely limited trade between the two countries. However, while trade between the US and Russia has dropped from $35 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion last year, it has not stopped entirely. In fact, the US still trades more with Russia than with smaller countries like Mauritius or Brunei, both of which are included in the tariff list.

Reports suggest that Russia has asked Trump to lift some sanctions as part of ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. While the US has not yet responded with concrete actions, Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has also threatened additional tariffs on Russian oil. Despite Leavitt’s statement that Russia could face further sanctions, no specific measures have been announced.

Canada and Mexico managed to avoid new tariffs, but only because Trump had already imposed 25% tariffs on them in the past. Ukraine, however, was not exempted and now faces a 10% tariff on its exports to the US, adding further economic pressure amid its ongoing war with Russia.

While all US trade partners now face a minimum 10% tariff, some countries have been hit with much higher rates. China is now subject to a 34% tariff, while India, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan face rates ranging from 24% to 32%.

One of the most surprising moves is the 17% tariff on Israel. The country recently removed all tariffs on US imports, hoping to avoid Trump’s penalties. However, Trump still included Israel on the list with a higher rate than Iran, which faces only a 10% tariff.