WORLD

Who is Kim Ju Ae? Meet 13-year-old girl, tipped to be next President of North Korea, details here

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has named his daughter Kim Ju Ae as his heir, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday, as per BBC report. More than seeing in pictures with her father, not much is known about her.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Who is Kim Ju Ae? Meet 13-year-old girl, tipped to be next President of North Korea, details here
Kim Jong Un with daughter Kim Ju Ae
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has named his daughter Kim Ju Ae as his heir, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday, as per BBC report. More than seeing in pictures with her father, not much is known about her. She has attended various high-profile events like visiting Beijing in September, her first known trip abroad. 

Talking about the decision, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said a “range of circumstances” was taken into account, including her highly crucial public presence at official events, in making this choice. It also said that it would monitor whether she will attend the North Korea’s party congress by the end of this month, the country’s largest political event that is held once in five years.  

The event is crucial as it would be a platform where Pyongyang will likely give more details about crucial aspects like foreign policy, war planning, and nuclear ambitions for the next five years. On Thursday lawmaker Lee Seong-kwen told reporters that Ju Ae, about whom the NIS said that she was being “trained” to be the successor, was now at the stage of “successor designation”. 

“As Kim Ju Ae has shown her presence at various events, including the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and her visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, and signs have been detected of her voicing her opinion on certain state policies, the NIS believes she has now entered the stage of being designated as successor,” Lee said. 

Who is Kim Ju Ae? 

Kim Ju Ae, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Jong Un, is the only known child of the North Korean dictator and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. The NIS is of the view that Kim Jong Un has another child, an older son, but one who has never been acknowledged or made public on North Korean media. 

Ju Ae first made public media appearance on state television in 2022 when she was shown inspecting the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile along her father. Believed to be 13, Ju Ae’s existence was first known when American basketball player Dennis Rodman, evealed to The Guardian newspaper in 2013 that he “held baby Ju Ae” during a trip to the secretive state. 

