After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav: 'We stand with you, we support you'
Explained: Why Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are not playing vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 clash
Rajpal Yadav in Tihar: Despite a 30-year career and earnings in crores, why comedian failed to repay his Rs 9 crore debt
Tokenised assets challenge legacy market workflows
Who is Kim Ju Ae? Meet 13-year-old girl, tipped to be next President of North Korea, details here
What India can learn from South Africa’s cashless payments model
Mosca brothers smash fifties as Italy outclass Nepal by 10 wickets for maiden T20 World Cup win
Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?
Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'
'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch
WORLD
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has named his daughter Kim Ju Ae as his heir, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday, as per BBC report. More than seeing in pictures with her father, not much is known about her.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has named his daughter Kim Ju Ae as his heir, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday, as per BBC report. More than seeing in pictures with her father, not much is known about her. She has attended various high-profile events like visiting Beijing in September, her first known trip abroad.
Talking about the decision, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said a “range of circumstances” was taken into account, including her highly crucial public presence at official events, in making this choice. It also said that it would monitor whether she will attend the North Korea’s party congress by the end of this month, the country’s largest political event that is held once in five years.
The event is crucial as it would be a platform where Pyongyang will likely give more details about crucial aspects like foreign policy, war planning, and nuclear ambitions for the next five years. On Thursday lawmaker Lee Seong-kwen told reporters that Ju Ae, about whom the NIS said that she was being “trained” to be the successor, was now at the stage of “successor designation”.
“As Kim Ju Ae has shown her presence at various events, including the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and her visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, and signs have been detected of her voicing her opinion on certain state policies, the NIS believes she has now entered the stage of being designated as successor,” Lee said.
Kim Ju Ae, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Jong Un, is the only known child of the North Korean dictator and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. The NIS is of the view that Kim Jong Un has another child, an older son, but one who has never been acknowledged or made public on North Korean media.
Ju Ae first made public media appearance on state television in 2022 when she was shown inspecting the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile along her father. Believed to be 13, Ju Ae’s existence was first known when American basketball player Dennis Rodman, evealed to The Guardian newspaper in 2013 that he “held baby Ju Ae” during a trip to the secretive state.