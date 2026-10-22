Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu invited PM Narendra Modi to light a torch on Israel’s Independence Day as the leaders discussed India-Israel ties and peace in West Asia.

Why Netanyahu invited PM Modi to light torch in Israel; What leaders discussed on West Asia peace (Image source: ANI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a torch alongside Indian pilot Smit Machchar on Israel’s Independence Day.

Netanyahu invites PM Modi to light torch on Israel’s Independence Day

In a post on X, Netanyahu said Modi had thanked him for the invitation and highlighted the cooperation between India and Israel in the fight against terrorism, both on land and in the air.

Netanyahu added that Modi had also commended the strong, decades-old ties between the two countries.

“Spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel’s Independence Day. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together. He also commended the strong and decades-old ties between us,” Netanyahu wrote.

On September 30, Captain Smit Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his Omani co-pilot inside the cockpit while operating Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Machchhar reportedly intervened to prevent an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft. Netanyahu had earlier spoken to the Indian pilot over the phone, praising him as a “hero of the entire world.”

Modi, Netanyahu discuss India-Israel ties, West Asia situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Israel partnership.

In a post on X, Modi said the leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward to restore peace and stability in West Asia.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi and Netanyahu welcomed the sustained momentum in India-Israel relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership.

The phone conversation took place amid ongoing tensions and conflicts across West Asia, including Gaza and Iran, as well as regional hostilities involving Saudi Arabia. Israel has been engaged in prolonged armed confrontations with Palestinian and Iranian groups, as well as Yemen-based Houthi forces.