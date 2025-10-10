Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize? Know criteria

The award was announced Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. Read here to find out what is the criteria to win Nobel Peace Prize 2025.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Marina Corina Machado, dashing the hopes of US President Donald Trump. Machado is Venezuela's main opposition leader who is in hiding. The award was announced Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize 2025

She won "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

Why Nobel Peace Prize commitee picked Maria Corina Machado for the award? What is the criteria?

Machado meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel's will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate, the selection committee said.

"She has brought her country's opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarisation of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy. Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace," it said.

She embodies the hope of a different future, one where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, and their voices are heard. In this future, people will finally be free to live in peace.

What is the criteria to win Nobel Peace Prize?

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to people or organisations who have made outstanding contributions to promoting peace and resolving conflicts. According to Alfred Nobel's will, the prize is awarded to the person or organization "who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Nobel Prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine and literature have already been awarded this week. The prize for economics will be announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement, experts on the award had said Trump would not win it as he is dismantling the international world order the Nobel committee cherishes.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or about $1.2 million, is due to be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards, opens new tab in his 1895 will.