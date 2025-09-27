Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had QR code attached to his lapel at UNGA? He urged to 'Zoom, scan and...', It redirected to... ; WATCH

As Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hall to take the stage at UNGA in New York, he faced a walk-out protest, with diplomats around the world walking out the hall amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. While addressing the 'empty' hall, he was seen wearing a QR code, what was it?

As Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hall to take the stage at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, he faced a walk-out protest, with diplomats around the world walking out the hall amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. While addressing the 'empty' hall, he was seen wearing a QR code pinned to his lapel. What was it?

Isreali PM urged the attendees to 'zoom' and scan the QR code, and claimed that this will make viewers better understand his country’s actions since the war in Gaza began. His delegations were also wearing the QR code, which his office said links to footage of Hamas atrocities from October 7. The QR code after scanning, redirected the viewers to the website that showed gruesome images and videos of the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel. Visitors to the website were warned that “extreme viewer discretion is advised.”

“You see this large pin here. It’s a QR code. What I ask you to do is hold up your phone, zoom in, and you too will see why we fight and why we must win. It’s all in here,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

As per reports, Israeli Intelligence was streaming PM Benjamin Netanyahu's speech live to every Gazan and Hamas phone. He said, “Lay down your arms, let my people go, free all 48 hostages. If you do, you will live. If you don’t…. Israel will HUNT YOU DOWN”

He also announced that massive loudspeakers were placed along the Gaza border “in the hope that our dear hostages can hear my message" “Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all you home!” he said.

He announced that he is ready to end war only if some conditions are fulfilled, He said, 'I'm ready to end the war on clear terms that will guarantee Israel's security. All the hostages are returning home, Hamas is laying down its weapons, stepping down from power, its leaders expelled from Gaza strip and Gaza is fully demilitarized implementing the Trump plan..., whoever wants to leave Gaza can leave.'

Walk-out protest against Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the 'empty hall' at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, as most diplomats from around the world staged a walkout. As soon as Netanyahu took the stage as the first speaker on the fourth day of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), most diplomats walked out. The walkout comes amid allegations of "genocide" against the Israeli Prime Minister and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) against Hamas in Gaza. As per media reports, over 60,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 - the day when Hamas launched an attack across the border, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds of others captive.