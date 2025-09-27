Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness with rituals, mantra

Google birthday: Why search engine marks September 27 as its big day; know history, significance and more

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic clash against Pakistan? Bowling coach Morne Morkel breaks silence

Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had QR code attached to his lapel at UNGA? He urged to 'Zoom, scan and...', It redirected to... ; WATCH

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms predicted for next 48 hours; IMD issues orange alert for...

Who is Lisa Monaco? Obama and Biden’s former aid who US President Trump wants to see fired from Microsoft because…

Rani Mukerji reveals why daughter Adira was barred from National Awards, says she was ‘howling': ‘We were told…’

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs Pak rivalry?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness with rituals, mantra

Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic clash against Pakistan? Bowling coach Morne Morkel breaks silence

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch

Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeWorld

WORLD

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had QR code attached to his lapel at UNGA? He urged to 'Zoom, scan and...', It redirected to... ; WATCH

As Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hall to take the stage at UNGA in New York, he faced a walk-out protest, with diplomats around the world walking out the hall amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. While addressing the 'empty' hall, he was seen wearing a QR code, what was it?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had QR code attached to his lapel at UNGA? He urged to 'Zoom, scan and...', It redirected to... ; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hall to take the stage at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, he faced a walk-out protest, with diplomats around the world walking out the hall amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.  While addressing the 'empty' hall, he was seen wearing a QR code pinned to his lapel. What was it?

Isreali PM urged the attendees to 'zoom' and scan the QR code, and claimed that this will make viewers better understand his country’s actions since the war in Gaza began. His delegations were also wearing the QR code, which his office said links to footage of Hamas atrocities from October 7. The QR code after scanning, redirected the viewers to the website that showed gruesome images and videos of the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel. Visitors to the website were warned that “extreme viewer discretion is advised.”

“You see this large pin here. It’s a QR code. What I ask you to do is hold up your phone, zoom in, and you too will see why we fight and why we must win. It’s all in here,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

As per reports, Israeli Intelligence was streaming PM Benjamin Netanyahu's speech live to every Gazan and Hamas phone. He said, “Lay down your arms, let my people go, free all 48 hostages. If you do, you will live. If you don’t…. Israel will HUNT YOU DOWN”

He also announced that massive loudspeakers were placed along the Gaza border “in the hope that our dear hostages can hear my message" “Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all you home!” he said.

He announced that he is ready to end war only if some conditions are fulfilled, He said, 'I'm ready to end the war on clear terms that will guarantee Israel's security. All the hostages are returning home, Hamas is laying down its weapons, stepping down from power, its leaders expelled from Gaza strip and Gaza is fully demilitarized implementing the Trump plan..., whoever wants to leave Gaza can leave.'

Walk-out protest against Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the 'empty hall' at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, as most diplomats from around the world staged a walkout. As soon as Netanyahu took the stage as the first speaker on the fourth day of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), most diplomats walked out. The walkout comes amid allegations of "genocide" against the Israeli Prime Minister and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) against Hamas in Gaza. As per media reports, over 60,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 - the day when Hamas launched an attack across the border, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds of others captive. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...
BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore d
Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'
Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes PBKS
Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case
Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in Zubeen Garg's death
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month BREAK from red-ball cricket, BCCI reveals THIS reason behind his absence, says...
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month BREAK from red-ball cricket, BCCI reveals THIS reas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE