Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently met with US President Donald Trump at the White House, where he presented him with an unusual gift – a golden pager and a regular pager. The gift was a reference to Israel’s deadly pager attack on Iran in September, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Trump, who expressed appreciation for the gift, praised Israel’s military operation, calling it “a great operation.” In return, he gifted Netanyahu a framed photo of the two leaders from the visit, inscribed with a dedication: “To Bibi, a great leader.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted a Golden Pager featuring a Plaque, to U.S. President Donald J. Trump during his recent Visit to the White House, with the Pager reading, “PRESS WITH BOTH HANDS” while the Plaque read, “To President Donald J. Trump, our greatest… pic.twitter.com/Ra6Ov6xHzC — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2025

In September last year, pagers used by Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon exploded, killing and injuring dozens. The following day, hundreds of walkie-talkies also detonated, resulting in further casualties. Two months later, Netanyahu confirmed that he had authorised the operation. Reports later revealed that Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, had planted explosives inside pagers ordered by Hezbollah. The blasts killed at least 39 Hezbollah members and injured nearly 3,000 others.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have been escalating since the war in Gaza began following Hamas' attack on Israeli towns in October. Several Hezbollah fighters, including former leader Hassan Nasrallah, have been killed.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s visit to Washington focused on discussions regarding a Gaza ceasefire deal and broader Middle East strategies. After the meeting, Trump pledged that the US would take a leading role in rebuilding Gaza, promising to clear debris and create economic opportunities for its residents.

Netanyahu praised Trump, calling him “Israel’s greatest friend” and credited him for efforts in securing hostage releases. He also described Trump’s Gaza plan as a “historic” approach that deserved serious consideration.