Why is World Environment Day celebrated on 5 June? WHO’s ‘Climate Action’ theme explained

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 to remind people to protect the environment. This year’s WHO set a new theme focuses on the need to fight climate change and protect health and nature.

Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is celebrated globally, which reminds us that protecting the planet is a shared responsibility. The initiative was started by the United Nations; it brings together countries, organisations, communities, and individuals on one platform to reflect on environmental challenges and take meaningful action.

Why is World Environment Day marked on June 5?

The date is meant to serve as a worldwide call for attention and action on environmental issues. It is not just about awareness anymore, but about real steps to address problems that are becoming more serious each year. Climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, and depletion of natural resources are all closely linked, making the need for coordinated action even more urgent.

The day also encourages governments and organisations to highlight their progress and strengthen their commitments. At the same time, it reminds people that everyday choices like how we travel, what we consume, and how we manage waste also play a big role in protecting the environment.

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WHO’s set new theme 'Climate Action':

The theme for this year, 'Climate Action,' underscores the need to move beyond talk and into solutions. 'Climate change is already having serious effects on human health,' says the World Health Organisation (WHO). Air pollution, heatwaves, extreme weather events and the spread of diseases are increasing health risks across the globe.

The South-East Asia region is particularly affected by climate-related impacts, including increased rates of illness and death related to environmental change. In response, countries are formulating plans to enhance the climate resilience of health systems and preparedness for future risks. WHO is also calling for better collaboration between sectors such as health, environment, water, agriculture and disaster management. It has been calling for better funding, better technology and better research to protect vulnerable communities.