US Army to detonate 9,600 pounds of lead azide at Iowa ammunition plant. Toxic lead dust could spread 100 miles, residents told to stay indoors.

Thousands of Americans have a ticking time bomb on their hands — devised not by Iran or any other foreign adversary, but by their own armed forces. The US Army is preparing to detonate ageing explosives at an ammunition plant in the rural belt of Iowa on Wednesday, raising fears of a toxic fallout that could spread across homes and farmland.

In a statement, the US Army said it would carry out a controlled disposal of 68 barrels containing around 9,600 pounds (4,355 kg) of lead azide — the country's entire stockpile of the highly volatile explosive. The blast could send a plume of hazardous lead dust into the air for a hundred miles, exposing thousands of people, as well as pets and livestock.

The operation is going ahead after a federal appeals court on Monday rejected environmental groups' attempt to stop it, lifting a temporary pause on the blast.

What is lead azide and why is it dangerous?

Lead azide is a compound made up of lead and nitrogen. It is used in military ammunition as an initiating explosive, essentially acting as a primer or detonator that sets off a larger explosive charge.

But it belongs to a particularly dangerous category known as primary explosives. These substances are extremely sensitive to physical impact, friction and other sudden stimuli. Even a relatively small disturbance can trigger an explosion.

The compound is particularly hazardous because of its sensitivity and its lead content. Lead is a potent neurotoxin that can damage the brain, nervous system and other organs. Children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable.

There is no known safe level of lead exposure. The Army has warned that heating lead azide can also produce hazardous byproducts, including lead metal oxides and fumes, hydrazoic acid vapours and nitrogen oxides.

Why is US Army blowing up its own stockpile?

The lead azide cache is a legacy of an earlier era of military production. Production increased sharply during the Vietnam War, particularly for use in gravel mines. Mass production began declining in the early 1980s and eventually stopped.

The 68 barrels have been stored at the ammunition plant since 2009, in two underground concrete storage areas. The material was submerged in a mixture of ethanol and water.

Over time, temperature fluctuations caused the lead azide to partially dissolve in the storage mixture before slowly recrystallising. This change has increased its sensitivity to shock and friction. As a result, moving the barrels or attempting conventional disposal could trigger an accidental explosion.

Army secretary Adam Telle defended the decision, saying, "A controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation of that substance."

How will toxic fallout be contained?

According to Army officials, the operation will use a combination of C-4 explosives, additional explosive charges and diesel fuel. The diesel would help consume the lead azide, while the explosive charges would direct the blast effects downward.

Authorities have erected sand barriers approximately two stories high around the magazines, along with walls made from four water tanks, each holding 16,000 gallons. Special screening has also been installed to contain lead particles. A two-foot layer of foam will flood the area, helping dissipate the blast and capture particles.

The Army also plans extensive drone surveillance to monitor lead levels before and after the explosion.

Thousands at risk

An "imminent threat alert" sent to mobile phones on Tuesday morning warned that some residents within five miles southwest of the facility could be evacuated. But the evacuations aren't mandatory. For people living further out, the Federal Emergency Management Agency advised them to remain indoors, with windows closed.

Ahead of the big bang, Middletown residents are battening down the hatches. Some covered their air conditioners with tarps, while others began sealing doors and windows. Schools and businesses planned to shut on Wednesday, a day before Thanksgiving.