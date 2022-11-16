Search icon
Why is Twitter working 'super slow' in India? Owner Elon Musk reveals reason

Musk says, Twitter takes roughly 2 seconds to refresh in the US but takes close to 20 seconds in India due to poor batching and verbose comms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Elon Musk, a multibillionaire businessman, claims that Twitter is extremely sluggish in several nations, including India.

In several other countries, including Indonesia and India, Twitter is working very slowly. Not a claim, but a fact. Homeline tweets often reload in 10 to 15 seconds. Sometimes, especially on Android phones, it completely fails to function. The main issue is the amount of bandwidth/latency/app-related delay, Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted.

He apologised for Twitter being extremely slow in several countries in another tweet. For the purpose of rendering a home timeline, the app executes over 1000 poorly batched RPCs!

Several engineers at Twitter independently told me there were 1200 RPCs, which fits the number of microservices. He said that the ex-employee was mistaken.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-twitter-elon-musk-revealed-relaunch-date-for-blue-check-subscription-check-details-3002603

The same app in the US takes about 2 seconds to refresh (too long), but takes 20 seconds in India because of poor batching and verbose communications, he claimed in another tweet. Low amounts of meaningful data are delivered.

According to the server control team, there is 1200 microservices server side, of which 40 are essential for Twitter to function at all.

The 1200 number needs to be cut down, data usage needs to be cut down, journeys need to be serialised, and the software needs to be made simpler.

(With inputs from PTI)

