Why is Trump furious with Oman over Iran deal? Here’s what triggered his threat to bomb the Gulf nation

US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Oman against interfering in talks with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. Here's what happened today.

In the latest development of the Middle East conflict, US President Donald Trump has warned Oman against getting involved in a deal with Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened to bomb Oman if it 'gets in the way' of his actions to end the US-Iran war. In a phone interview with Fox News, Trump discussed the current situation in the region in the context of the 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said that 'Iran should raise the white flag of surrender', while adding that he has 'no time schedule'. ''I'm not in a hurry,'' Trump said.

Why is Oman getting involved in Iran deal?

For those unversed, Oman has traditionally maintained good relations both with Iran and the United States and has often acted as a mediator between the two nations. However, Oman now holding talks with Tehran over the crucial waterway amid ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, which has prompted Trump’s latest remarks.

Trump addresses US weapons stockpiles

During the interview, Trump was also asked whether US weapons stockpiles are depleting at a high pace. In reply, Trump said that the US has a large number of mid-level weapons, while many of the more advanced systems had been given to Ukraine by former President Joe Biden during his tenure, including air defence systems. ''What we've used so far is peanuts,'' Trump added.

Iran outlines plan for secure navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, Iran said that it is establishing a mechanism for secure commercial navigation through Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, ''Keep in mind that insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was imposed on us, on the region and on the entire world, and the reason for it was the illegal military action of the United States.''