Why is Tarique Zia's return good for India? How will it impact Bangladesh Elections 2026?

Tarique Zia returned to Bangladesh after 17 years of exile, drawing a huge Dhaka rally. His comeback reshapes BNP politics ahead of the 2026 elections and signals a shift on India–Pakistan ties.

Hundreds of thousands of people thronged in Dhaka Thursday to welcome Tarique Zia, who returned to Bangladesh after 17 years of self-exile in London. Former Prime Minister Begum Khalida Zia's son is most likely to emerge as the strongest contender for the prime minister's post after the general elections, scheduled for February 12, 2026. On the other hand, Khalida Zia's arch-rival, Sheikh Hasina, has been handed a death sentence, and her son, Sajeev Joy Wazed, is living in London. Hasina has taken shelter in India after she was forced to flee Bangladesh on August 5, 2024.

Tarique Zia returns

Analysts believe Tarique Zia's return is good for India at a time when the relations between the two countries have hit rock bottom. Tarique is the acting president of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party at present. Given that lakhs of BNP supporters have received him, and the party's cadre and leaders, from grassroots to national levels, have accepted him, it is clear that he will not face a leadership challenge in the party. Being the son of the former prime minister will help him consolidate his position in the party and take a firm grip over the political changes going on in the country.

Before coming back to Bangladesh, he extended an olive branch to India by indicating his willingness to improve the relations between the two Asian neighbours. He also indicated to distance his party from Pakistan at a time when Dhaka is becoming its close ally. This shows that if the BNP returns to power, anti-India sentiments will come down and the deteriorating relations will improve.

India-Bangladesh Relations and BNP

Indicating a shift in the foreign policy of the BNP, Tarique Rahman earlier said that he would maintain an equidistance from India and Pakistan. Addressing a massive rally in May in the Nayapaltan area of

capital Dhaka, he declared, "Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything." It is contrary to the policies adopted by Muhammad Yunus. Sheikh Hasina has always protected the Indian interests while maintaining a balance with China and keeping a distance from Pakistan.

Rahman's policy may be viewed as a shift from the policy adopted by her mother, Khaleda Zia, who has always treated New Delhi as a whipping boy in her foreign policy.

Bangladesh's foreign policy

Days after the ouster of Hasina on August 5, 2024, BNP General Secretary Mirza Islam Alamgir emphasised the significance of India as a neighbouring and friendly country and expressed his party's desire to strengthen ties with New Delhi. He told news agency ANI, "It will definitely be strengthened further because we, as a political party, always consider India to be our neighbour and friend. But we also invite India to come to a solution on certain issues."

Analysts believe that, soon afterward, India opened back-channel talks with Dhaka and invited some of the leaders from the opposition. Some leaders from the BNP came to New Delhi and held talks with the officials. When Khaleda Zia's health deteriorated, and she was admitted into an ICU unit of a hospital, PM Narendra Modi expressed concerns and offered all possible help. The BNP responded by thanking him. Tarique Rahman said the offers of support from leaders across the world have been a "source of immense strength". In a social media post, he wrote, "I want to take a moment, on behalf of the Zia family and BNP, to give our most profound thanks for the remarkable outpouring of support for Begum Khaleda Zia's recovery."

Bangladesh elections 2026

Taking a smart move, Alamgir took a U-turn on the Liberation War of 1971 in an attempt to distance the party from Pakistan. He said that the attempts to downplay the significance of the 1971 Liberation War not only undermine the sacrifices made by millions of people during the war, but also threaten the basic foundation of Bangladesh's freedom. It was seen as a tacit move to distance itself from Pakistan and send strong signals to India. It was the Indian Army that fought the war against Pakistan and helped the Bangladeshi militia Mukti Bahini. More than 1,000 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the war.