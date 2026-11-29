Pakistan deploys troops to Saudi Arabia to reinforce kingdom's defensive capacity under Mecca Defence Alliance. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye vow collective defence against Houthi attacks.

A send-off ceremony took place for Pakistani soldiers deploying to Saudi Arabia to help reinforce the kingdom's defensive capacity, Pakistan's military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), announced on Sunday, Dawn reported.

According to ISPR, the event was held on Saturday, one day after senior decision-makers of the Mecca Defence Alliance convened in Islamabad, where leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye renewed their "collective resolve" to keep working to protect Saudi sovereignty under the pact's "collective defence provisions," Dawn noted.

Pakistan's commitment to Saudi security

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries," ISPR stated on Sunday, as cited by Dawn.

The military wing further noted that Islamabad remained "steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain," Dawn reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif attended as chief guest, alongside Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Umer Bashir, according to Dawn.

ISPR said the troops would "discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defence cooperation," adding that "[t]his deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom's defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns," Dawn reported.

Two defence pacts bind Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by two collective deterrence accords: the bilateral Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) and the trilateral Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, which also comprises Turkiye, according to Dawn.

Mecca alliance vows to counter Houthi attacks

According to a joint statement released by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting of the Mecca Defence Alliance, Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have vowed to step up collective efforts to protect Saudi security against Houthi attacks and accelerate the operationalisation of their trilateral defence bloc's secretariat in Riyadh.

The commitment came following the Second Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (S-PDC) of the Mecca Alliance for Defence, held in Islamabad on November 27.

"The Committee reiterated its strong condemnation of persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed its collective resolve to continue exerting and accelerating efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security in accordance with the collective defence provisions of the Agreement," the joint statement read.

Reviewing the evolving regional security landscape, the three nations reaffirmed their commitment to the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, citing "collective defence, mutual solidarity, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each Party".

Secretariat in Riyadh, defence industry cooperation

Building on decisions taken at the committee's inaugural session in Istanbul on August 31 and an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5, the delegates assessed progress in institutionalising the alliance and putting collective defence obligations into practice under their respective national laws.

"The Committee praised the pace of progress towards the establishment and operationalisation of the Secretariat in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and underscored its importance in supporting the institutional work and effective coordination of the Alliance," the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement noted.

The three sides also agreed to maintain ongoing political and military consultations to boost coordination, support regional de-escalation, and promote the peaceful settlement of disputes through diplomacy.

Additionally, the partners pledged to deepen collaboration in "defence industries, joint technological development, training and capacity-building, with a view to enhancing the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces, in order to address mutual security concerns and contribute to peace and security in the region," according to the statement.

Signed in Mecca in August 2026 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the 16-article pact treats an attack on one member state as an attack on all.