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Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable amid global oil price surge?

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Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable amid global oil price surge?

Pakistan faces rising fuel pressure due to limited reserves and IMF restrictions as global oil prices surge.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 01, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable amid global oil price surge?
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As global crude prices climb to USD 126 per barrel following disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan is struggling to manage the growing economic strain. The spike in oil prices has exposed underlying weaknesses in the country’s energy security and financial stability, putting pressure on both policymakers and consumers.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik admitted that Pakistan lacks the capacity to handle such shocks effectively. The country’s oil reserves are limited, with only about five to seven days of crude and around three weeks of refined fuel available. This leaves Pakistan highly vulnerable to global supply disruptions and sudden price increases.

IMF Programme Limits Policy Options

One of the biggest challenges facing Pakistan is its ongoing agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The conditions attached to this programme restrict the government’s ability to adjust fuel taxes or absorb losses freely. As a result, Islamabad must carefully balance public relief measures with its commitments to international lenders.

To address rising fuel costs, the government initially relied on increasing petroleum levies. However, as the situation worsened, it entered negotiations with the IMF to secure some flexibility. This led to adjustments in the levy structure, allowing partial relief for consumers while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Relief Measures and Pricing Changes

In response to growing public concern, the government introduced measures to reduce the burden on key sectors. Diesel levies were lowered to support transport and agriculture, while more of the financial pressure was shifted to petrol. Targeted subsidies were also introduced to assist lower-income groups, especially those relying on two-wheelers for daily travel.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction of Rs 80 per litre in petrol prices. This decision was funded through adjustments in the petroleum levy system. While the move provided short-term relief, it also highlighted the limited room Pakistan has to manoeuvre during global crises.

India Shows Greater Stability

In contrast, India has managed to maintain relative stability in fuel prices despite facing the same global conditions. Supported by strong foreign exchange reserves and significant strategic petroleum reserves, India has been able to cushion the impact of rising oil costs.

The Indian government has also reduced excise duties and diversified its sources of crude imports. Unlike Pakistan, India is not bound by an IMF programme, giving it greater flexibility to respond to economic shocks.

A Growing Gap in Economic Resilience

The current oil crisis highlights a clear difference in how the two countries handle external shocks. Pakistan’s limited reserves and financial constraints make it more vulnerable, while India’s stronger economic position allows it to respond more effectively.

As global energy markets remain uncertain, the situation underscores the importance of building reserves, maintaining fiscal flexibility, and planning ahead to manage future crises.

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