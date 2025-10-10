Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 2025 victory? Know here

The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards presented to individuals who have made an exceptional contribution or achieved a significant breakthrough in their work for the benefit of humanity. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in 1901.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 2025 victory? Know here
Maria Corina Machado, Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner.
The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards presented to individuals who have made an exceptional contribution or achieved a significant breakthrough in their work for the benefit of humanity. The prize is a way to acknowledge and celebrate the work of people or organisations globally who have achieved valuable knowledge or creation in various fields, contributing to the world.

What is a Nobel Prize?

The Nobel Prize was first awarded in 1901. Created by Swedish inventor, scientist, and businessman Alfred Nobel (after whom the prize is named), the prize was created to make the world a better place through knowledge, science, and human kindness. Therefore, in 1985, the year Alfred died, he asked for a major part of his wealth to be turned into: "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Born in 1833, Alfred Nobel made many inventions, and he is largely famous for inventing dynamite. As he acquired significant wealth due to his inventions, he gave a major part of it for the betterment of society. He believed that people were capable of helping to make the world a better place through knowledge, science, and human kindness.

The Nobel Prize is divided into six categories, these are: Chemistry, Physiology/Medicine, Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences. Its winners are often announced every year in October by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden. Since its beginning, more than 1,000 people and organisations have won a Nobel Prize, including human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, and famous physicist Albert Einstein. Legendary Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore has been the only Indian to receive Peace Prize for Geetanjali in 1903. 

What does a winner get after receiving the Nobel Prize?

The winners get:

-A golden medal with the face of Alfred Nobel on it.

-A personal/diploma certificate acknowledging their achievement.

-A cash prize- Currently around $1.17 million (11 million Swedish kronor or approximately 10,23,61,699 Indian Rupees)

In case more than one person shares the award, the money is also shared between them. 

How does the committee choose the Nobel Peace Prize winner?

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 on Friday. She is the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner. 

To win the Nobel Peace Prize, an individual or organization typically makes outstanding contributions in areas such as:

- Promoting International Brotherhood: Fostering understanding and cooperation among nations and cultures.

- Arms Reduction: Working to reduce nuclear, chemical, and conventional weapons.

- Peace Conferences and Congresses: Bringing nations together to establish peace.

