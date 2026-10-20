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Why is Marco Rubio meeting Jaishankar in Mumbai, not Delhi? Inside his unusual India itinerary

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio chose Mumbai and Jamnagar instead of Delhi for his India visit. But what is the real reason behind this.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Why is Marco Rubio meeting Jaishankar in Mumbai, not Delhi? Inside his unusual India itinerary
Know why Rubio chose Mumbai and Jamnagar instead of Delhi for his India visit. (Screengrab from US Embassy India video)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, for his India visit, which is touted to be focused on business and energy ties between New Delhi and Washington. However, what is captivating everyone's attention is why Rubio is meeting Indian officials in Mumbai and not in the national capital. For those unversed, Rubio will also travel to Gujarat's Jamnagar to visit Reliance Industries' refinery, raising the eyebrows of many over Rubio's decision to visit these two cities instead of New Delhi.

Why did Rubio choose Mumbai over Delhi?

The US Secretary of State's visit to India is mainly focused on trade, business, and energy cooperation between the two nations amid a global crisis. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor earlier informed that Rubio's visit would be more business-focused.

Since Mumbai is India's financial capital and home to numerous companies, Rubio is set to meet several business leaders. Apart from this, Rubio will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai and is scheduled to discuss important energy and trade issues between India and the US.

This is not the first time that high-level meetings with officials of other countries outside Delhi have occurred multiple times in the past and is not new.

Why is Jamnagar part of Rubio’s visit?

After Mumbai, Rubio will visit oil refinery of Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is one of the largest oil refining complexes in the world today. This visit comes at a time when the US is seeking closer energy ties with the South Asian nation and particularly Reliance, which is building a major refinery project in Texas.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump announced a plan to build a major oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas, with heavy investment from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, Rubio's visit to India is also significant because of the major debate over India's oil imports, as the Narendra Modi-led government continues to buy Russian oil despite tariff threats from Washington. 

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