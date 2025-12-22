Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after two decades? What is PM Sanae Takaichi's strategy?

Japan has approved the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after 20 years to boost energy security and cut fuel imports.

In what may be called a severe blow to the hopes of the people who were against it, the Niigata prefecture assembly in Japan approved the proposal to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after 20 years. It endorsed the decision of Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, who supported the demand to reopen the world's biggest nuclear power plant. With this, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has been allowed to resume the generation of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant. Earlier, about 300 people, mostly elderly people, protested against the decision. The protestors were holding banners with 'No Nukes', 'We oppose the restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa,' and 'Support Fukushima' written on them.

Located about 220 km northwest of Tokyo, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa is one of the 54 nuclear reactors shut down following the March 2011 core meltdowns at TEPCO's tsunami-stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant. The nuclear reactor number 6 at the seven-reactor power plant is expected to resume operation by January 20, 2026. The move followed TEPCO's announcement to inject Yen 100 billion, or $641 million, over the next 10 ​years.

Sanae Takaichi to restart Japan's nuclear power plants

The Japanese government wants to restart the nuclear power plants after spending Yen 10.7 trillion, or $68 billion, on importing liquefied natural gas and coal. It was the tenth of its total import costs. Weeks after taking over the office, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi backed the move to reopen nuclear power plants so that it could strengthen energy security and slash the cost of imported fossil fuels, which account for 60% to 70% of Japan's electricity generation. The government also said that it was committed to increasing the decarbonization of the power sector and increasing the share of nuclear power to 20% by 2040.