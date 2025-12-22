FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'

Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Tesla CEO now worth over 4 times than Indian billionaires combined

Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after two decades? What is PM Sanae Takaichi's strategy?

MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate, who was once bought for Rs 9.25 crore in IPL, announces retirement from cricket, his name is...

Shocking! Instamart’s top 2025 spender bought 22 iPhones, gold, more at Rs..., report also shows...

Australia passes law to keep kids off social media – India can follow

Beyond the Throne: The King Who Built HAL

Suryakumar Yadav to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai ahead of T20I World Cup, these teams are...

Will Joe Root break Shubman Gill's record of most runs in 2025? Know in detail

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda'

Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Tesla CEO now worth over 4 times than Indian billionaires combined

Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Tesla CEO now worth over 4 times

Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after two decades? What is PM Sanae Takaichi's strategy?

Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after 2 decades?s

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025

From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha

From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit

From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025

From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of

HomeWorld

WORLD

Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after two decades? What is PM Sanae Takaichi's strategy?

Japan has approved the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after 20 years to boost energy security and cut fuel imports.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after two decades? What is PM Sanae Takaichi's strategy?
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called a severe blow to the hopes of the people who were against it, the Niigata prefecture assembly in Japan approved the proposal to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after 20 years. It endorsed the decision of Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, who supported the demand to reopen the world's biggest nuclear power plant. With this, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has been allowed to resume the generation of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant. Earlier, about 300 people, mostly elderly people, protested against the decision. The protestors were holding banners with 'No Nukes', 'We oppose the restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa,' and 'Support Fukushima' written on them. 

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant

Located about 220 km northwest of Tokyo, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa is one of the 54 nuclear reactors shut down following the March 2011 core meltdowns at TEPCO's tsunami-stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant. The nuclear reactor number 6 at the seven-reactor power plant is expected to resume operation by January 20, 2026. The move followed TEPCO's announcement to inject Yen 100 billion, or $641 million, over the next 10 ​years. 

Sanae Takaichi to restart Japan's nuclear power plants

The Japanese government wants to restart the nuclear power plants after spending Yen 10.7 trillion, or $68 billion, on importing liquefied natural gas and coal. It was the tenth of its total import costs. Weeks after taking over the office, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi backed the move to reopen nuclear power plants so that it could strengthen energy security and slash the cost of imported fossil fuels, which account for 60% to 70% of Japan's electricity generation. The government also said that it was committed to increasing the decarbonization of the power sector and increasing the share of nuclear power to 20% by 2040. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'
Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda'
Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Tesla CEO now worth over 4 times than Indian billionaires combined
Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Tesla CEO now worth over 4 times
Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after two decades? What is PM Sanae Takaichi's strategy?
Why is Japan restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after 2 decades?s
MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate, who was once bought for Rs 9.25 crore in IPL, announces retirement from cricket, his name is...
MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate announces retirement from cricket, his name is...
Shocking! Instamart’s top 2025 spender bought 22 iPhones, gold, more at Rs..., report also shows...
Shocking! Instamart’s top 2025 spender bought 22 iPhones, gold, more at Rs..., r
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement