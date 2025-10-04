Why is China one of world’s worst human traffickers? US State department report says...; India, Pakistan on watch due to...

The US State Department has released its much delayed 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. China has once again been designated among the world's worst human trafficking offenders, kept in Tier 3, while Pakistan also ranks extremely low, India is kept in Tier 2.

The US State Department has released its much delayed 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, which categorises countries like United States and other 185 countries in Tier 1, 2 and 3 in terms of extent of human trafficking. The US government has been required to identify countries where trafficking, state-sponsored forced labour, sexual exploitation, and other forms of coercion, persists. China has once again been designated among the world's worst human trafficking offenders, kept in Tier 3, while Pakistan also ranks extremely low, India is kept in Tier 2.

Why is China in Tier 3

Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report kept China in Tier 3, the lowest category. China has appeared on this list every year, alongside nations such as Afghanistan, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Syria.

It is lanked low due to the regime's ongoing use of state-imposed forced labour and its failure to make significant progress toward eliminating human trafficking, The Epoch Times reported. According to The Epoch Times, the report accuses the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of maintaining a "policy or pattern" of widespread forced labour, particularly targeting Uyghurs and other religious or ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The document highlights mass detention facilities and state-run reeducation camps where millions are subjected to labour exploitation under the guise of "vocational training."

The report also exposes Beijing's growing campaign of transnational repression, which includes using surveillance, harassment, and threats to force the repatriation of minorities abroad. Such repatriations often lead to their detention and forced labour upon return.

India and Pakistan

The US State Department’s Trafficking in Per­sons (TIP) Report 2025 has placed both Pakistan and India in Tier 2, along with countries that do not fully meet minimum standards for eliminating trafficking. While tier 3 is lowest, indicating no positive efforts made to eradicate human trafficking, Tier 2 indicates that the countries are making 'progress' and making improvement in eliminating it.

As per reports, an estimated 3.9 million people worldwide are currently subjected to forced labour in state-controlled sectors. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his written introduction to the report, urged governments to take stronger measures to combat human trafficking and ensure accountability for those who ignore the problem. "Human trafficking is a horrific and devastating crime that benefits criminal enterprises and oppressive regimes," Rubio stated, as cited by The Epoch Times.

(inputs from agencies)