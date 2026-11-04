Why Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of wider war after Democrats' US Midterm victory

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns of a wider Middle East war if the US resumes attacks on Tehran after Democrats' historic midterm victory.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a warning against any renewed US military aggression, saying that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could expand significantly if Washington launches fresh attacks on Tehran. His remarks came shortly after Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a major political setback for President Donald Trump.

Reacting to the election outcome, Khamenei urged Iranians not to assume that the shift in political power in Washington would automatically lead to a change in America's approach towards Iran. He also called on the Iranian people to remain aware of what he described as longstanding US hostility towards the country.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Khamenei said that November 4 had made Iranians clearer and more determined about their position towards the United States. He added that understanding the reasons behind Washington's hostility and Iran's continued resistance would help guide the country's future course.

What did Iran's Supreme Leader say about war?

Issuing a direct warning to Washington, Khamenei said that any repetition of US aggression against Iran could lead to a much wider conflict. "Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war) scope will become much wider," he said.

The statement signals Tehran's continued hardline position despite the political developments in the United States. Khamenei has not appeared publicly since assuming office in March, making his social media statements an important channel for communicating his position.

Why are US Midterm Election results important for Iran?

The 2026 US midterm elections have significantly altered the balance of power in Washington. Democrats have taken control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, giving the opposition party greater influence over legislation, government spending and congressional oversight.

The results are particularly significant for Trump, who will now face a Democratic-controlled Congress during the final two years of his presidency. Iran's conflict with the United States was among the major issues discussed during the election campaign. Democratic candidates criticised Trump's handling of the war, linking the conflict and its economic consequences to growing public frustration across the country.

Will Democrats' victory change Trump's Iran policy?

Although Democrats' victory gives them greater power to challenge the administration, it does not automatically mean that US foreign policy towards Iran will change.

Trump, meanwhile, struck a conciliatory note after the election results. In an interview with The New York Times, he said he was "absolutely willing to accept those results" and expressed readiness to work with Democrats.

However, whether the new congressional balance will influence Washington's approach towards Tehran remains to be seen. For now, Khamenei's warning suggests that Iran is not taking the political developments in the US as a reason to lower its guard.