FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal create musical magic with their maiden collaboration Mahiya featuring Avneet Kaur

Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal create magic with their maiden collaboration Mahiya

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma releases devotional single Rama Rama, music video filmed at 260-year-old Kusum Sarovar - Watch

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma releases devotional single Rama Rama - Watch video

Madhuri Dixit recalls getting trolled by gossip magazines in 90s, reveals how she maintained stardom despite negativity

Madhuri Dixit recalls getting trolled by gossip magazines in 90s

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Why Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of wider war after Democrats' US Midterm victory

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns of a wider Middle East war if the US resumes attacks on Tehran after Democrats' historic midterm victory.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

Why Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of wider war after Democrats' US Midterm victory
Why Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of wider war after Democrats' US Midterm victory (Representative image/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a warning against any renewed US military aggression, saying that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could expand significantly if Washington launches fresh attacks on Tehran. His remarks came shortly after Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a major political setback for President Donald Trump.

Reacting to the election outcome, Khamenei urged Iranians not to assume that the shift in political power in Washington would automatically lead to a change in America's approach towards Iran. He also called on the Iranian people to remain aware of what he described as longstanding US hostility towards the country.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Khamenei said that November 4 had made Iranians clearer and more determined about their position towards the United States. He added that understanding the reasons behind Washington's hostility and Iran's continued resistance would help guide the country's future course.

What did Iran's Supreme Leader say about war?

Issuing a direct warning to Washington, Khamenei said that any repetition of US aggression against Iran could lead to a much wider conflict. "Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war) scope will become much wider," he said.

The statement signals Tehran's continued hardline position despite the political developments in the United States. Khamenei has not appeared publicly since assuming office in March, making his social media statements an important channel for communicating his position.

Why are US Midterm Election results important for Iran?

The 2026 US midterm elections have significantly altered the balance of power in Washington. Democrats have taken control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, giving the opposition party greater influence over legislation, government spending and congressional oversight.

The results are particularly significant for Trump, who will now face a Democratic-controlled Congress during the final two years of his presidency. Iran's conflict with the United States was among the major issues discussed during the election campaign. Democratic candidates criticised Trump's handling of the war, linking the conflict and its economic consequences to growing public frustration across the country.

Will Democrats' victory change Trump's Iran policy?

Although Democrats' victory gives them greater power to challenge the administration, it does not automatically mean that US foreign policy towards Iran will change.

Trump, meanwhile, struck a conciliatory note after the election results. In an interview with The New York Times, he said he was "absolutely willing to accept those results" and expressed readiness to work with Democrats.

However, whether the new congressional balance will influence Washington's approach towards Tehran remains to be seen. For now, Khamenei's warning suggests that Iran is not taking the political developments in the US as a reason to lower its guard.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal create musical magic with their maiden collaboration Mahiya featuring Avneet Kaur
Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal create magic with their maiden collaboration Mahiya
Why Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of wider war after Democrats' US Midterm victory
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of wider war after Democrats' win
US Midterm Elections: After drubbing, will Donald Trump end Iran war or launch fresh attack?
US Midterm Elections: Trump faces Iran dilemma, end war or escalate it?
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma releases devotional single Rama Rama, music video filmed at 260-year-old Kusum Sarovar - Watch
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma releases devotional single Rama Rama - Watch video
Agnipath Scheme: What is 2-year extension for 75% Agniveers, how will it work?
Agnipath Scheme: What is 2-year extension for 75% Agniveers, how will it work?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement