Why Iran Never Falls: Decoding the architecture of a regime built to survive

Iran has witnessed multiple cycles of crisis over the past six decades. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and especially after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader in 1989, the country has remained in a near-permanent state of political tension. Iran has experienced several major waves of protest: the nationwide student unrest of 1999 and 2003, the Green Movement of 2009–10, post–Arab Spring demonstrations in 2011–12, protests at the tomb of Cyrus the Great in 2016, a prolonged phase of economic-driven unrest between 2017 and 2022, including the infamous “Bloody November” of 2019 when more than 1,500 protesters were reportedly killed, the 2022–23 women-led protests following the custodial death of Mahsa Amini, and the currently ongoing demonstrations triggered by a mix of economic, social, and political grievances.

Each time such protests erupted, analysts across the world predicted the imminent collapse of the Iranian regime. Each time, those predictions proved wrong. Even during the recent unrest, until a few days ago there was intense speculation that like in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Nepal protesters will be able to enforce a leadership change. Yet as I write these lines, the Iranian state has once again regained control, moving swiftly to contain, fragment, and diffuse the protests using its own tested methods.

Iran’s political system prioritises religious authority and ideological loyalty over democratic accountability. Elections exist, but democracy consistently takes a back seat. Despite repeated nationwide demonstrations, Ayatollah Khamenei’s grip on power has remained remarkably firm. This resilience is not accidental. It rests on a carefully constructed architecture that spans institutions, security forces, ideology, economics, and social control. Understanding why the Iranian regime survives requires examining a few core pillars that sustain it.

1. The Iranian Governance Model: Power Without Vulnerability

At the heart of Iran’s political endurance lies its governance model. Power is heavily centralised in the office of the Supreme Leader, making regime change through popular pressure extraordinarily difficult. The Supreme Leader oversees the military, judiciary, intelligence agencies, and state media, while also possessing the authority to veto decisions taken by elected bodies.

Institutions such as the Guardian Councilwhich vets and effectively selects electoral candidatesand the Assembly of Expertsdominated by regime loyalistsensure that only individuals aligned with the Islamic Republic’s ideology are permitted to enter meaningful politics. As a result, even when elections occur, they do not threaten the regime’s core structure which is standing firm around the supreme leader. This system is designed to absorb shocks and contingencies. Protests may disrupt governance temporarily, but they rarely penetrate the deeper layers of power.

Crucially, the Supreme Leader exercises absolute control over the country’s security apparatus, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Basij militia, and other intelligence and law-enforcement bodies. This enables rapid and often brutal suppression of dissent through mass arrests, executions, enforced disappearances, internet blackouts, and calculated use of violence.

While many Iranians view such measures as repression, a significant pro-regime segment perceives them as necessary acts of national defence. The Basij is portrayed by the state as a protector of the “oppressed and deprived,” reinforcing the narrative that internal dissent is either foreign-inspired or a threat to national sovereignty.

2. Ideological and Religious Authority: Khamenei’s Core Strength

Since assuming leadership in 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khameneinow 87 years oldhas seen several incidents of internal unrest, external military pressure, and decades of economic sanctions. His authority is constitutionally designed to be lifelong, granted by the Assembly of Experts, and rooted in religious legitimacy rather than popular consent.

Born in Mashhad in 1939, Khamenei is a Twelver Shia cleric trained in Islamic jurisprudence (Fiqh) whose authority rests on the doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist), which places a qualified cleric as the ultimate guardian of the state and society, acting as the representative and the assistant of the Hidden Imam in Shia theology. This doctrine fuses religion and politics so tightly that opposing the Supreme Leader can be framed as opposing Islam itself.

Although Iran’s constitution provides for elections, the Supreme Leader’s religious veto ensures that the Islamist core of the system remains intact. Khamenei has also mastered the use of ideology to transform public frustration into nationalist sentiment. While citizens may criticise elected governments for corruption or economic mismanagement, many still rally behind the Supreme Leader during moments of external threatparticularly against the western powers like United States or Israel.

This ability to invoke religious duty and national unity has repeatedly prevented protest movements from crossing the critical threshold required for regime change, even when the state’s economic and administrative weaknesses are exposed.

3. The Iranian Deep State: The Regime’s Hidden Armor

Perhaps the greatest source of Khamenei’s strength is the deeply entrenched Iranian “deep state” he has cultivated over the past three decades. This is not merely a shadow government, but a dense network of military, religious, economic, and intelligence institutions operating alongsideand often above the formally elected bodies.

The Iranian deep state includes the IRGC, the Basij leadership, the Quds Force, the Ministry of Intelligence, influential clerics, segments of the judiciary, powerful religious foundations (bonyads), major energy and construction conglomerates such as Khatam al-Anbia, and numerous unaccountable entities directly answerable to the Supreme Leader’s office.

Its primary objectives are clear- preservation of the Islamic ideology, survival of the regime, control over key sectors of the economy, suppression of opposition, management of elite succession, circumvention of sanctions, funding of regional proxies, and rewarding loyalty within the system.

What distinguishes Iran’s deep state from others is its institutional redundancy and ideological cohesion. Power is distributed across overlapping bodies, ensuring that even if one component is weakened, others compensate. Loyalty is reinforced not only through material incentives but also through religious obligation and ideological alignment. This makes the Iranian deep state one of the most resilient in the worldand renders regime overthrow through protests or elections extremely unlikely.

4. Learning from Crisis: Tactical Adaptation and Control

A defining feature of Khamenei’s leadership has been his capacity to learn from past crisesboth within Iran and abroad. He behaves like a true military leader who is carrying out thorough analysis before taking a call. His regime has carefully studied the fate of governments in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere, concluding that organised opposition leadership must never be allowed to consolidate.

During the 2022 protests sparked by the morality police, the regime responded with a mix of force and tactical retreat. The temporary easing of hijab enforcement and the suspension of the Guidance Patrol blunted the movement’s momentum. Similar calculated concessions have been used repeatedly to fragment protest coalitions in the past too.

Iran’s experience during the devastating Iran–Iraq War also shaped its strategic culture. Having suffered enormous casualties, Tehran has since avoided direct conventional warfare with its rivals, favouring asymmetric tactics and proxy conflicts. Diplomatically, Khamenei has shown pragmatic flexibility when necessary, including tacit support for the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal to relieve sanctions, even while maintaining ideological hostility toward the West.

Internally, protests are allowed to eruptbut never to organise. Leaderless, decentralised movements are easier to crush, after which religious symbolism and state narratives are deployed to restore order.

5. Economic Control: Power Through Patronage

Economic control is another critical pillar of regime survival. Central to this are the bonyads who are large charitable trusts that dominate both oil and non-oil sectors and report directly to the Supreme Leader. There are over 100 such foundations, collectively controlling an estimated 40–45 percent of Iran’s GDP.

Major bonyads such as the Mostazafan Foundation, Setad-e Ejraiye Farman-e Imam, Astan Qods Razavi, and Bonyad-e Shahid command assets worth billions of dollars. These organisations generate funds which are used to sustain patronage networks, reward loyalists, and marginalise rivals, all while remaining largely opaque and unaccountable.

Despite decades of sanctions, soaring inflationreportedly exceeding 40 percent in 2025and severe currency depreciation today, the regime has survived through black-market oil sales, informal financial networks, and economic insulation from global markets. Iran’s relatively closed economic model allows the state to absorb turbulences that might cripple other open economies in no time.This centralised economic control ensures that while ordinary Iranians bear immense hardship, the regime retains the resources needed to sustain its security apparatus, deep state and political core.

Iran’s repeated survival amid mass protests is not a mystery, nor is it the result of chance. It is the outcome of a deliberately engineered system that combines religious legitimacy, institutional control, economic dominance, and coercive power. As long as these pillars remain intact, predictions of imminent regime collapse are likely to remain premature—no matter how intense the unrest on Iran’s streets.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a veteran of the Armed Forces. He is a known defence strategist with keen interests in international affairs, maritime security, terrorism and internal security.)