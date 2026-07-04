Why Iran is preparing thousands of graves amid Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral

Iran has reportedly made emergency plans as it anticipates anywhere between 1,500 and 3,000 deaths during the dayslong funeral processions, which millions of mourners are expected to attend.

Authorities in Iran are preparing for thousands of potential deaths even as the Islamic republic holds weeklong funeral ceremonies for former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to a report by the German newspaper Die Welt, Iran has made emergency plans as it anticipates anywhere between 1,500 and 3,000 deaths during the dayslong funeral processions, which millions of mourners are expected to attend.

According to the report, Iranian officials have set up a dedicated unit to handle potential deaths and missing persons as thousands of new graves have been readied at capital Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery. A Tehran municipality staffer confirmed to the newspaper that the preparations were underway. "The prepared graves really exist," she said. "Those responsible were told that up to 3,000 dead would be okay. With such a large crowd and this extreme heat, no one knows what will happen," she added.

Where is the funeral taking place?

The funeral processions for Ali Khamenei began in Tehran on Saturday and will continue through Qom before heading to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala. The ceremonies will conclude in the Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday (July 9), where the former supreme leader will be buried.

Lesson from past tragedies?

With these preparations, Iran seems to be drawing lessons from past tragedies. In 2020, at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a stampede at the funeral of former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani in Kerman city. Decades ago, the 1989 funeral of Iran's first supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini also witnessed chaos, leaving at least eight people dead and hundreds others wounded.

When did Ali Khamenei die?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran on February 28, which triggered a monthslong war. After the assassination, Khamenei's son Mojtaba was appointed the new supreme leader. However, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since the deadly war erupted, with reports suggesting that he suffered severe injuries in the strikes that killed his father and several other family members.