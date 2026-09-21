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Why has US issued a security alert in Saudi Arabia? Here’s what happened

US issues a fresh security alert for its citizens in Saudi Arabia as Houthi attacks raise concerns, prompting tighter travel restrictions. Know more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Why has US issued a security alert in Saudi Arabia? Here’s what happened
US alerts government employees in Saudi Arabia over Houthi threat. (AI-Generated)
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The United States has issued a security alert for its government employees in Saudi Arabia amid concerns over possible Houthi attacks. This alert has come amid surging tensions in the Middle East, raising fresh concerns over the safety of American citizens in the region amid Houthi strikes in Saudi Arabia in recent days.

In a post on X, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia has urged American citizens in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and follow recommended security measures. ''US government employees who work in Saudi Arabia now require special authorization for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu,'' the Mission said.

US tightens travel rules for employees

The US Mission has also advised American citizens in Saudi Arabia to enrol in the Department of State's Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP), monitor local media, keep their mobile phones charged and follow instructions from Saudi authorities.

For those unversed, Yemen's Houthi fighters recently launched missile and drone attacks towards Saudi Arabia, heightening regional tensions. Amid these developments, US government employees have been prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and will require special authorisation for travel to Jizan, Asir, Najran, and Qatif.

The State Department currently maintains a Level 3 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Saudi Arabia, citing risks of drone and missile attacks.

Why the Houthi threat remains a concern

The Houthis have been using drones and missiles in attacks in the region and have emerged as a major player in the wider regional conflict. The Iran-backed group has previously targeted Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones during the Yemen conflict.

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