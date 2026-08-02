Why has PTI called PoJK elections the 'worst kind of mockery'? Explained

Amid weeks of violent unrest in PoJK, Imran Khan's PTI has called for a complete boycott of the ongoing assembly elections, calling the exercise a 'mockery'.

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called for a complete boycott of the ongoing legislative assembly elections in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, alleging a lack of transparency and that they were conducted amid violence in the region. Taking to its X handle, PTI shared a series of posts wherein its secretary general, Mir Atiq ur Rehman, addressed the current situation in PoJK and the party's decision to boycott the elections. He even termed the elections as the 'worst kind of mockery', saying that the 'theatrics in the state, which is the base camp for the freedom movement, must end'.

Why is PTI boycotting the PoJK elections?

He also alleged that both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are 'traitors' of the region. For those unversed, PoJK has been in a state of violence for the last few weeks, where protesters, who are voicing for basic rights, are being suppressed by security forces.

Rehman also said that while families were carrying the funerals of young people killed in the violence, celebrations over the electoral process were continuing, calling such actions 'tantamount to rubbing salt into wounds'.

PTI alleges crackdown on protesters

He even urged the authorities to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to force and said, ''The rulers must come to their senses; issues are not resolved through coercion, violence and the use of force. The voice of the people must be heard.''

PTI also claimed that thousands of people were staging a sit-in at Dhe Chok in Rawalakot and alleged that Rangers had opened fire on peaceful protesters, resulting in dozens of killings.

Meanwhile, the election in PoJK, which was originally planned for July 27, was split into three phases because of the deteriorating security situation in the region. Voting began in some districts while polling in others was delayed.

(With ANI inputs)