Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps? Ban triggers protest

The Government of Nepal has blocked several major social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube, after the companies failed to comply with new regulations requiring them to register officially with the Nepali authorities.

Many social media users have reported receiving error messages such as 'Hmm… something went wrong,' 'This site can’t be reached,' and 'Safari can’t connect to the server' when attempting to log in via web browsers, leading to widespread frustration and speculation online.

The disturbances occur as officials start enforcing a contentious rule that mandates all social media companies register with the government to conduct business there.

“I tried logging in to Facebook via Safari and Google Chrome, but it's not working anymore. For the time being, the app on mobile is working, but I am confident that it will also go dark; it's just a matter of time,” Monika Malla, a University graduate, told ANI.

Due to the prolonged outage, Nepalese social media users have started using other channels to stay informed. Services including YouTube, Twitter, and WhatsApp were still operating regularly as of 10:45 PM (NPT).

Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps?

The disturbance comes after 26 social media sites were blocked by the Nepali government on Thursday for operating without a formal registration.

It was decided at a meeting chaired by Prithivi Subba Gurung, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, with participation from the Nepal Telecommunication Authority, telecom operators, internet service providers, and ministry officials. Ministry authorities have announced that all unregistered sites would be subject to immediate restrictions. Mandatory registration had a seven-day limit established by the government, and it ended on Wednesday at midnight.

Major social networking sites like Meta (Facebook, Alphabet, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn) haven't gotten in touch with the Ministry about the procedure yet, though. Earlier, officials had threatened to gradually suspend platforms' operations in Nepal if they did not comply.

Platforms like Viber, TikTok, Wetalk, and Nimbuzz are currently registered, and Global Diary and Telegram are in the process of doing so. Popular websites like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter (X) have not yet started registering users.

This action comes after a recent ministerial meeting presided over by Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and an order from the Supreme Court. One social media user asked in X after the enforcement, "How do Nepalis living abroad talk to their family and home starting today?"

The prohibition will be implemented nationwide, and any unregistered platforms found to be operating in Nepal will also be subject to the same ban, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology clarified. To ensure conformity with national legislation, the government has emphasized that platforms may restart operations after completing registration.

Nepal journalists protest as govt enforces social media ban

Scores of Nepali journalists took to the streets against the social media ban in the capital Kathmandu imposed by the government since last week. The Gen-Z has also called for a nationwide protest on Monday against the same cause.

The protest was called by the former office bearers and members of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, the umbrella organisation of journalists in Nepal.

The participating journalists carried placards with slogans reading "#NoBan," "Freedom of Expression Is Our Right," "The People's Voice Cannot Be Silenced," and "Democracy Is Being Hacked, Dictatorship Is Coming Back," among others.

The government claims that the companies' social media platforms are not following their administrative order and the registration provision according to those directives. The government issued the order to the Nepal Telecommunication Authority, which later issued an order to all the ISPs (internet service providers) to ban the major social media platforms. We are here to protest against this government order," Taranath Dahal, the former president of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, told ANI.

Rage is slowly increasing in Nepal against the government's decision to shut down over two dozen social media platforms, which it claims is an effort to tax the revenue they generate in the country, and to control content critical of the government.

Following the order from the government, social media sites have gone dark past midnight on September 4.

The government says it took the action after repeated warnings to the platforms to open offices in Nepal, a Cabinet decision last month setting a deadline, as well as a 17 August Supreme Court ruling that also required them to register and pay the requisite taxes.

However, the Bill cited in the ban, 'The Operation, Use, and Regulation of Social Media in Nepal' has not yet been passed by Parliament. Some social media platforms, which were already paying taxes in Nepal even though they are not officially registered, have also been blocked.

"The incumbent government is attempting to control social media; it is not a regulation but an attempt to take complete control. The Constitution of Nepal-2072 has ensured absolute media freedom and freedom of expression, but the latest move of the government is against the essence of the constitution and its provisions," Ram Hari Karki, the President of Federation of Nepali Journalists, Lalitpur branch, told ANI.

Currently, platforms such as Viber, TikTok, Wetalk and Nimbuzz are registered in Nepal, while Telegram and Global Diary are in the process. Widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have yet to initiate registration.

Social media users calling themselves "Gen-Z" have also called for a nationwide protest on September 8 against the ban imposed by the government on social media. Social media leaflets and posts have called for people to come to Baneshwor, near the federal parliament in the capital, to pressure the government to step back from its decision to shut down the social media platforms.

(with inputs from ANI)