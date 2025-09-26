Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Why has Microsoft terminated Israeli spy agency's access to its cloud, AI technology? Investigative report makes SHOCKING revelation

Microsoft has officially terminated the access to its cloud and artificial intelligence services for an Israeli military’s unit, after an internal review revealed that it was being used for mass surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. What does the investigation reveals?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Why has Microsoft terminated Israeli spy agency's access to its cloud, AI technology? Investigative report makes SHOCKING revelation
Microsoft has officially terminated the access to its cloud and artificial intelligence services for an Israeli military’s unit, after an internal review revealed that it was being used for mass surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

In an investigative report by The Guardian and the Associated Press, it was revealed that Unit 8200, the elite spy agency of Israeli military, had been using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to store and monitor millions of calls each day, that the military used for the occupation of West Bank. Microsoft informed Israel officials that Unit 8200 had violated the company’s terms of service.

What does the investigation reveals?

According to the investigative report by The Guardian, in collaboration with the Israeli-Palestinian publication 972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call, Microsoft and Unit 8200 had worked together on a plan to move large amount of sensitive intelligence material into Azure.

This surveillance programme began after Unit 8200’s then commander, Yossi Sariel, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met each other in 2021. Later, the Unit 8200 with the help of Azure, developed an expansive AI-driven system capable of intercepting, translating, and analysing up to “a million calls an hour" of Palestinian civilians.

The surveillance data, estimated at nearly 8,000 terabytes, was stored in Microsoft’s data centre in the Netherlands. The report has also revealed that, Unit 8200 quickly moved the data out of the European facility, and may now be transferroperations to Amazon Web Services (AWS), as per sources.

Microsoft's external inquiry

Microsoft ordered an urgent external inquiry after these shockig revelations were made, and later the findings led the tech giant to terminate Unit 8200’s access to Azure cloud storage and AI services. Brad Smith, Microsoft’s President and Vice Chair, told employees in an internal email, “We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians. We have applied this principle in every country around the world, and we have insisted on it repeatedly for more than two decades.”

Microsoft have been under massive pressure of its employees and investors, who made allegations on the company of enabling human rights abuses, Employees also held protest outside Microsoft offices in the United States and Europe under the campaign banner “No Azure for Apartheid.”

The Microsoft's decision brings an abrupt end a three-year period in which the spy agency operated its surveillance programme using Microsoft’s technology.

