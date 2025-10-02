Why has Israel arrested Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan?

Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has been reportedly arrested by the Israeli forces after they intercepted the flotilla and boarded the ships.

Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has been reportedly arrested by the Israel. Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla and boarded the ships, when Khan was leading the Pakistani delegation on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Pakistan ex-senator arrested

Pak–Palestine Forum confirmed the arrest of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khanwith a post on X, that read, “Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has been arrested by Israeli occupying forces. This is the time to step out of your homes and demand the release of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and the volunteers from 44 countries with him."

“Only one ship has managed to escape, i.e., the observer boat, whose duty was to collect information and escape. Our second delegate, Syed Uzair Nizami, was sailing on the observer boat and shared the information regarding the interception of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s ship."

Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel

Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg was also arrested by Israeli forces when she joined a humanitarian flotilla that supported Palestine in its attempt to enter Gaza. In the flotilla, there were more than 40 civilian vessels that had human rights advocates, lawyers, and lawmakers on board. All were taken to Ashdod, a port city in Israel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla attempted to break through the long-standing naval barrier and deliver relief to Gaza. However, the Israeli navy intercepted it on Wednesday, around 75 miles (120 kilometers) off the shore of Gaza.

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid

Israeli naval forces on Friday night first intercepted several boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to break the maritime blockade of Gaza. As per the Times of Israel, the military issued several warnings for the Flotilla to change its course and return. The flotilla, carrying aid and hundreds of activists from more than 30 countries, was sailing through international waters when Israeli forces moved in.

Israel's Foreign Ministry described the effort as the "Hamas-Sumud flotilla," accusing activists of aiding the group. The navy used water cannons, electronic jamming and boarding parties to halt the boats.