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Why has Iran exempted Indian ships from Strait of Hormuz restrictions? What does it mean for India's trade and energy security?

Iran has exempted ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from Strait of Hormuz restrictions. Here's why Tehran made the decision and what it means for India's oil, LPG and LNG supplies.

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Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

Why has Iran exempted Indian ships from Strait of Hormuz restrictions? What does it mean for India's trade and energy security?
Why has Iran exempted ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from Strait of Hormuz restrictions? (Representative image/ANI)
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Iran has exempted vessels from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from restrictions on passage through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, offering potential relief to shipping operations linked to these countries amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The announcement was made by Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, in an interview with the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Tuesday.

"We have currently exempted India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either," he said, according to local media reports.

The decision is significant for India because the Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for its energy imports. But why has Iran granted exemptions to these four countries, and what does the decision mean for India's trade and energy security? 

Why has Iran exempted India, China, Iraq and Qatar?

Iran's decision appears to be linked to its economic and diplomatic interests with the four countries, particularly as Tehran faces international sanctions and pressure amid the regional conflict.

India: One of the possible reasons behind India's exemption is its pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. Iran has faced difficulties accessing international markets and financial channels because of sanctions and the ongoing conflict. India is a major supplier of medicines and pharmaceutical products, making it an important trade partner for Tehran. Allowing Indian vessels to pass could help facilitate the movement of essential goods.

China: Iran's exemption for Chinese vessels appears to have a stronger strategic and diplomatic dimension. China is an important economic partner for Tehran, particularly in trade and energy. Moqaddam indicated that the decision was intended to secure Beijing's support at a time when Iran is facing pressure from Washington and its allies.

Iraq and Qatar: Both countries have important economic and geographical links with the Gulf region. Their inclusion in the exemption arrangement also reflects Tehran's interest in maintaining ties with neighbouring countries and key regional partners.

What does Iran's decision mean for India?

The exemption could be strategically important for India, given its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz for energy imports and regional trade.

It could help Indian vessels navigate the waterway with fewer restrictions and potentially facilitate the movement of essential commodities, including pharmaceutical products.

However, the announcement does not necessarily mean that all risks to Indian shipping have disappeared. The security situation in the region, the implementation of the exemption and the possibility of further changes in restrictions will remain important factors.

For India, maintaining uninterrupted access to the Strait of Hormuz is crucial not only for energy security but also for protecting its broader economic and trade interests.

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