Why has China taken fresh action against US companies? Explained

China has escalated its trade battle with the United States by blacklisting six American companies and tightening drone exports. Know the whole story below.

China on Wednesday announced countermeasures against the United States by placing six American companies on a sanctions blacklist and tightening export restrictions on drones and related technologies heading to Washington. This move came after the US introduced new tariffs targeting China and more than 50 other countries as part of US President Donald Trump's wider trade push, which he said was necessary to address trade deficits that were 'unfair' to Washington.

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson stated that the US actions 'seriously harm China's legitimate rights and interests'. ''China can only take necessary countermeasures in response, including strengthening export controls on drones and their key components and technology to the US,'' he said.

China also imposed sanctions on six US companies, including biotechnology firm Applied DNA Sciences and geoscience research outfit Stratum Reservoir, stopping Chinese individuals and organisations from 'engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation, or other activities with them'.

These US companies include firms and groups linked to technology testing, supply chain monitoring and human rights advocacy.

Strict checks on drone exports to US

Beijing has imposed strict controls on exports of drones, key components and related technology to the United States. Shipments covered under dual-use export rules will now undergo case-by-case reviews rather than getting streamlined approvals.

It is to be noted that China has not announced a complete ban on exports.

What forced China to take such actions?

China said that the latest measures taken were in response to recent US restrictions, a decision affecting Chinese telecom operators, consumer technology products and advanced equipment. Not only this, China claims that Washington had also expanded its blacklist of Chinese companies under forced labour-related rules.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold between the world's two largest economies, with disputes over technology, national security and global supply chains.

(With ANI inputs)