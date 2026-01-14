FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why has Bangladesh suspended on arrival visa, days after halting visa services at key missions in India?

Bangladesh suspended Visa on Arrival (VoA) from January 15 to February 15 ahead of general elections and referendum. Bangladesh has also suspended the issuance of visas from its key missions located in India.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 11:10 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Why has Bangladesh suspended on arrival visa, days after halting visa services at key missions in India?
Bangladesh suspended Visa on Arrival (VoA) from January 15 to February 15 ahead of general elections and referendum. Citizens of neighboring countries like Bhutan and Nepal used to receive on-arrival visa facilities from Bangladesh. However, the decision to suspend that arrangement has now been officially communicated to those countries' governments.

A senior official of the Bangladesh government has stated that from January 15 to February 15, Bangladesh will suspend the issuance of on-arrival visas for one month. This applies to all countries that normally receive on-arrival visa facilities from Bangladesh.

Why was this decision taken?

Although he did not explicitly state the reason for this decision, it is widely assumed that it has been taken with the upcoming national parliamentary elections in mind. Since the election campaign will begin on January 22 and major party leaders will travel across the country to hold rallies, the government is likely taking this step to enhance security in border areas and prevent any potential violence during the election period. This kind of measure has reportedly been taken in the past during elections as well.

Bangladesh suspended visa services at key missions in India

Bangladesh has also suspended the issuance of visas from its key missions located in India. Officials have stated that there is no likelihood of resuming these visa services until the election is over. The national parliamentary elections and a public referendum on certain reforms are scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on February 12.

Security tightened amid elections

In the lead-up to the general election and the referendum, Bangladesh has intensified its internal security measures. The military has been deployed across the country, and army personnel are setting up security checkpoints in various locations. The interim government has already granted the military magisterial powers.

In addition to the army, the police force has also been instructed to remain extremely vigilant in carrying out their duties.

