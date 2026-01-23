Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn Canada’s invitation to the newly launched ‘Board of Peace,’ a global Gaza peace initiative unveiled at Davos 2026.

US President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew Canada’s invitation to join the newly launched ‘Board of Peace’, a global peace-making initiative focused on Gaza. The move comes just days after the initiative was unveiled at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

In a post on Truth Social directed at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump wrote, “Please let this letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”

Launch of the Board of Peace

The Board of Peace charter was signed on Thursday by Trump, along with key international allies. The initial signatories include countries such as Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Trump, who will serve as the board’s chair, had extended invitations to dozens of other world leaders. The stated goal of the initiative is to address global conflicts and challenges beyond the fragile Gaza ceasefire. However, some observers have raised concerns that the move could undermine the United Nations’ role as the primary platform for global diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Canada’s Recent Diplomatic Moves

The withdrawal comes shortly after Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China to meet President Xi Jinping. During the visit, Carney negotiated a deal that reduced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower duties on certain Canadian agricultural and seafood products, including canola, lobsters, and crab.

Carney commented on his visit, noting that Canada’s ties with Washington remain multifaceted, though he also highlighted that relations with Beijing had become “more predictable” in recent months. The timing of the withdrawal, coming immediately after Carney’s China visit, has led to speculation about the influence of these diplomatic developments on the US decision.

Implications of the Move

While the Board of Peace is positioned as a high-level platform for addressing global conflicts, Trump’s withdrawal of Canada raises questions about the initiative’s inclusivity and legitimacy. Analysts suggest that limiting participation could affect the board’s credibility as a global peace-making forum, particularly at a time when multilateral engagement is seen as essential to resolving conflicts like those in Gaza.

With Trump at the helm, the Board of Peace remains a closely watched development in international diplomacy, with observers keen to see which countries ultimately participate and how the initiative will complement—or compete with—the UN.