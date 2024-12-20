The relationship remains strained, with significant economic stakes for Canada. If tensions escalate further, the impact on Canada’s economy could be serious

Over the past few years, the relationship between US President-elect Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been a rollercoaster, marked by sharp contrasts in their political styles and ongoing trade disputes.

Here's a simple breakdown of the key events that shaped this rocky relationship:

The Awkward Start

In February 2017, shortly after Trump took office, the two leaders met face-to-face for the first time. The meeting was tense, highlighted by an awkward handshake. While they managed to avoid direct conflict, the cracks in their relationship began to emerge just a few months later during the G7 Summit.

At the summit, Trump started isolating himself on global issues like climate change, refusing to support the Paris Agreement. Meanwhile, Trudeau strongly advocated for environmental action.

Tariff Tensions

Things took a turn for the worse in June 2018 when Trump imposed hefty tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, citing national security. Trudeau called these measures "insulting" and retaliated with tariffs on US goods, sparking a trade war.

Their relationship hit rock bottom during the same month at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec. After Trudeau publicly criticised the tariffs, Trump stormed out of the meeting and labeled Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” on Twitter, escalating tensions further.

Ideological Differences

Beyond trade, their ideological differences were on full display. In 2017, Trump introduced a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries, which Trudeau condemned.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, their approaches diverged again. While Trudeau emphasised science and public health, Trump’s controversial handling of the crisis created a stark contrast.

Recent Tensions

Fast forward to today, and trade tensions have resurfaced. Trump, now threatening a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports, prompted Trudeau to visit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in hopes of easing the pressure.

Although both leaders described the meeting as "productive," there were no major breakthroughs. Critics in Canada, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, accused Trudeau of appearing weak and failing to secure any significant wins.

Trump’s personal jabs also haven’t helped. His casual references to Trudeau as "Justin" and even joking about Canada becoming the 51st US state have added an element of discomfort to their interactions.

What’s Next?

The relationship remains strained, with significant economic stakes for Canada. If tensions escalate further, the impact on Canada’s economy and its global standing could be serious.

For now, while both leaders attempt to manage their differences, the path ahead remains uncertain.