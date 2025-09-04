Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

US President Donald Trump said that he would strongly pursue a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. rump also said that he believes in diplomatic negotiations even when the situation of war is like that of Russia and Ukraine or other nations.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he would strongly pursue a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. His statement has come at a time when Russia has been continuing strikes against Ukraine, leaving little scope for any immediate agreement.

Donald Trump’s big statement on the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Hopeful of a positive outcome, Donald Trump remains proactive and said that he is closely watching how the two parties in the war are handling the situation. “I've been watching it, I've been seeing it, and I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” Trump said in a phone interview. “Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done,” the President told CBS News in an interview.

Keeping his position as both “realistic and optimistic,” Donald Trump said that patience is necessary even when he feels that the war has led to massive destruction. “I think we’re going to get it all straightened out. Frankly, the Russia one, I thought, would have been on the easier side of the ones I’ve stopped, but it seems to be a little bit more difficult than some of the others.”

Trump is hopeful for an agreement

Trump's comments came at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the military parade in Beijing. “I understand the reason they were doing it, and they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching. My relationship with all of them is very good. We’re going to find out how good it is over the next week or two,” he said.

Donald Trump was of the view that patience gives results but one needs to move away from quick solutions for a better agreement. He also believes that patience worked in other peace agreements in 2025. He said, “We've had some very good days, fortunately, and once I get them in a room together, or get them at least speaking together, they seem to work out. We've saved millions of lives.”

After the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska remained inconclusive, the former said that he was “very disappointed” in the Russian President. Trump also said he expected Zelenskyy and Putin to hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting including him. However, Zelenskyy and Putin have been giving their reasons for not holding the meeting.