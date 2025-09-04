Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

US lawmaker's BIG warning amid Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India, says, 'It could threaten...'

White House pushing PM Modi closer to Russia and China: Former Trump advisor John Bolton cautions US President

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeWorld

WORLD

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

US President Donald Trump said that he would strongly pursue a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. rump also said that he believes in diplomatic negotiations even when the situation of war is like that of Russia and Ukraine or other nations.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
Donald Trump said that he would strongly pursue a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he would strongly pursue a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. His statement has come at a time when Russia has been continuing strikes against Ukraine, leaving little scope for any immediate agreement.

Donald Trump’s big statement on the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Hopeful of a positive outcome, Donald Trump remains proactive and said that he is closely watching how the two parties in the war are handling the situation. “I've been watching it, I've been seeing it, and I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” Trump said in a phone interview. “Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done,” the President told CBS News in an interview.

Keeping his position as both “realistic and optimistic,” Donald Trump said that patience is necessary even when he feels that the war has led to massive destruction. “I think we’re going to get it all straightened out. Frankly, the Russia one, I thought, would have been on the easier side of the ones I’ve stopped, but it seems to be a little bit more difficult than some of the others.”

Trump is hopeful for an agreement

Trump's comments came at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the military parade in Beijing. “I understand the reason they were doing it, and they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching. My relationship with all of them is very good. We’re going to find out how good it is over the next week or two,” he said.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump also said that he believes in diplomatic negotiations even when the situation of war is like that of Russia and Ukraine or other nations. He said that his approach includes bringing the warring parties to one place and brokering an agreement with his guidance, and not leaving any opportunity before exhausting all options.

Donald Trump was of the view that patience gives results but one needs to move away from quick solutions for a better agreement. He also believes that patience worked in other peace agreements in 2025. He said, “We've had some very good days, fortunately, and once I get them in a room together, or get them at least speaking together, they seem to work out. We've saved millions of lives.”

After the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska remained inconclusive, the former said that he was “very disappointed” in the Russian President. Trump also said he expected Zelenskyy and Putin to hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting including him. However, Zelenskyy and Putin have been giving their reasons for not holding the meeting. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged... on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for...
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray impresses in double role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur-style crime drama
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray plays double role in Anurag Kashyap film
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of these classes to create educa
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin from...
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE