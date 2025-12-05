FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why doesn't Vladimir Putin use internet? Russian President reveals shocking US connection, it is...

It happened in 2018 during a meeting with scientists and academics, where Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the Kurchatov Nuclear Research Institute, mentioned that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket. Putin's response, "But I don't have a smartphone," sparked laughter in the audience.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

Why doesn't Vladimir Putin use internet? Russian President reveals shocking US connection, it is...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day visit to India, his first in four years, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  
Putin's visit to India can be a milestone in terms of new initiatives and measures, along with the two countries exploring collaboration in areas like IT and AI to correct trade imbalances and realise untapped spheres between Moscow and New Delhi. Amid this, it is interesting to note that Putin, one of the powerful world leaders, has been largely disconnected from the internet world. He is neither on social media nor does he own a smartphone. 

Why doesn't Putin use internet, smartphone?

Vladimir Putin's comment about not having a smartphone became quite sensational. It happened in 2018 during a meeting with scientists and academics, where Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the Kurchatov Nuclear Research Institute, mentioned that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket. Putin's response, "But I don't have a smartphone," sparked laughter in the audience.  Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin doesn't have a phone, emphasising that smartphones pose a risk to privacy and security, especially for high-profile leaders. 

Putin has mentioned that mobile phones are completely banned inside the Kremlin, and he relies on official phone lines for communication. He has admitted to being uncomfortable with modern technology and has expressed concerns about online content. In 2017, Putin told school children that he barely uses the internet, calling it a "special project of the CIA" and saying it's "half pornography". His security team takes extensive precautions when he travels, including sanitising and cleaning areas he visits, and specially testing his food to prevent poisoning or contamination. His statement made headlines around the world.

PM Modi welcomes Putin in India

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warmly received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, ahead of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Earlier, the Russian President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital, following his ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at the memorial to the Father of the Nation and also signed the visitors' book at the Rajghat. The Russian President was accompanied by the Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, to the memorial site.

