US President Donald Trump is the latest to back former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying he deserves a 'second chance'. Here's what he said.

US President Donald Trump has once again backed former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying that he would like to see him return to the company. He also urged the company's board to give him a 'second chance', while describing him as a 'brilliant person' for making US a leader in the artificial intelligence chip industry.

Trump calls Jensen Huang a 'brilliant person'

While addressing a press conference at the White House, Trump highlighted that Jensen Huang had made mistakes but argued his contribution to the company and the US technology sector. ''He made some bad decisions, but he is a brilliant person. I would love to see him back. You know, we're a country of second chances, and I'd love to be able to see him. That's a very important company to us, and he put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies,'' Trump said.

Trump on Jensen Huang and $NVDA : "I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back. We're a country of second chances. I think the company, if they were smart, would take that brilliant man, accept an apology, and let him go back to work at NVIDIA. I did discuss Jensen with President Xi. He said he's a brilliant man." — Blackwell (@BlackwellEdge) November 20, 2026

Trump discusses Jensen Huang with China's Xi Jinping

Trump also revealed that he had discussed Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also praised him. ''And I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant! He's a brilliant man. He is,'' Trump added.

The US President also requested Nvidia to reconsider its decision to reinstate Huang and further said, ''And I think the company, if they were smart, they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology, and let him go back to work.''

Trump also drew a comparison with Elon Musk and said, ''You know, I came to Elon's defence in my first term very strongly. I'm not sure that Elon would be with us right now if I didn't. And I said, we have to protect our brilliant people, because no country has too many of them.''