Why does Trump want Greenland? What is his ‘Infinite Life’ deal with Denmark? | Explained

Donald Trump said the US has reached a three-way security agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would expand Washington’s military access to the Arctic island, though the full pact is yet to be released and requires parliamentary approval.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Washington had reached a new security agreement with Denmark and Greenland, saying the deal would give the US “permanent control over security, and all other needs” in the Arctic territory.

Trump described the pact on Truth Social as an “‘Infinite Life’ Agreement, there is no end” and said it would come at “NO COST to the United States”. He also said the US would begin building up a larger military presence in Greenland.

The three governments are expected to sign the agreement next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

However, the complete text of the pact has not yet been made public. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's office said the agreement would also need to go through the required parliamentary procedures in Denmark and Greenland before it can take effect.

US and Denmark differ over sovereignty

Trump's description of the agreement differs significantly from how Denmark and Greenland have presented it. Trump said no US adversary would be allowed to establish a military base, maintain a military presence or make sensitive investments in Greenland without Washington's written approval.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the agreement a “historic deal” and said it “permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland”. Rubio added: “Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defence area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area.”

Frederiksen, however, stressed that the agreement recognises Denmark's sovereignty and Greenland's right to self-determination.

She said the pact “recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination” and would strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also said the agreement “recognises Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation”. Nielsen had earlier ruled out giving up Greenland's sovereignty, saying in May: “We are not going to cede sovereignty.”

What is known about the agreement

A US State Department official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, AFP and Bloomberg, provided some details about the reported terms.

According to the official, non-Nato countries would not be allowed to establish military bases in Greenland. Investments by potential adversaries in sensitive parts of Greenland's economy would also face restrictions.

The US would receive permanent access, basing and overflight rights and could potentially expand its military presence on the island. According to the official, these provisions would continue to apply even if Greenland eventually becomes independent.

“This agreement guarantees that China and Russia cannot have a base in Greenland, they cannot send troops to Greenland, and the necessary mechanisms are in place to prevent investment in sensitive sectors,” the official said, according to AFP.

Several reports cited by AFP also said the US was planning three new bases in southern Greenland. However, neither Washington nor Copenhagen has confirmed those reports.

US already has major military rights in Greenland

Some of the arrangements described by Trump are not entirely new.

The US has had extensive military rights in Greenland since the 1951 Defense of Greenland Treaty, which was updated in 2004. Existing arrangements allow Washington to increase troop deployments and military installations after informing Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The US currently operates Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland. The base plays a role in missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance for the US and Nato.

Imran Bayoumi, a former Pentagon adviser now with the Atlantic Council, told Bloomberg that a potentially new part of the reported agreement could be Washington's ability to establish bases without consulting Denmark or Greenland.

“The only thing that is potentially ground breaking is the reporting that the US would be able to establish bases at will without consulting Greenland or Denmark,” he said.

Bayoumi also questioned whether the reported change was worth the strain caused in relations between the US, Denmark and other European allies.

Why Greenland is strategically important

Greenland is the world's largest island and has a population of around 57,000. More than two-thirds of its territory lies inside the Arctic Circle.

Its location has made it strategically important to the defence of North America for decades. During World War II, the US occupied Greenland to prevent Nazi Germany from establishing a foothold there and to protect North Atlantic shipping routes.

The island is also important because missile routes between North America and Eurasia can pass through the Arctic. This makes Greenland's location useful for radar, missile-warning and space-surveillance systems.

Greenland's natural resources are another factor. The island has significant mineral deposits, while the Arctic is becoming more accessible as temperatures rise.

The changing Arctic is opening potential new shipping routes and resource opportunities, increasing strategic competition involving the US, Russia and China.

Trump's Greenland push began during his first term

Trump's interest in Greenland is not new. During his first presidency, he raised the possibility of the US acquiring the territory.

After returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump again pushed Denmark to sell Greenland. He also refused to rule out the possibility of using military force and warned of tariffs against European countries that opposed his position.

The demands triggered strong opposition in Denmark and raised concerns among other Nato allies.

The dispute intensified at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, where Trump criticised European allies. He later held discussions with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte and said progress had been made towards a framework involving Greenland and Arctic security.

The US, Denmark and Greenland subsequently created a working group to handle the issue. Officials from the three sides then held negotiations for several months.

Four major questions remain unanswered

The announcement has left several important issues unresolved.

First, the full text of the agreement has not been released. Trump's description of the pact cannot be independently assessed in detail until the document becomes public.

Second, reports about three new US bases in southern Greenland have not been confirmed by the US, Denmark or Greenland.

Third, the agreement still needs to go through parliamentary procedures in Denmark and Greenland before it can come into force.

Finally, the response from Greenland's population remains unclear. Many Greenlanders support greater autonomy or eventual independence, while previous US moves concerning the territory have generated concerns about sovereignty.

The reaction in Greenland and the parliamentary process are therefore likely to become important once the full agreement is published.