Why does Trump say he won't forgive his enemies even on his deathbed?

During a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat that aired on Sunday night, the President was questioned about whether he can forgive enemies like James Comey or Nancy Pelosi, even when he's on his deathbed.

US President Donald Trump stated that he would be unable to forgive political opponents such as James Comey and Nancy Pelosi, even if it were a condition for entering heaven.

During a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat that aired on Sunday night, the President was questioned about whether he can forgive enemies like James Comey or Nancy Pelosi, even when he's on his deathbed.

"I love our country FAR more than I can love people. I don't think it's an easy question. I found them to be extremely dishonest people. Very bad for our country. The answer is no. I want to be honest. Before the judgment of God. No, I think there were very bad people that I dislike. I can use the word hate. I do hate some of my enemies. I probably cannot do that now because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will," he said.

When asked what he thinks happens when he dies, Mr Trump told Douthat, "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven.

"Throughout the past decade, the US President has frequently directed sharp criticism towards numerous adversaries, several of whom have faced legal scrutiny during his second term in office, as detailed by CBS News. Prominent figures that have encountered federal indictments include former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton.

According to CBS News reporting, James Comey, who directed the Bureau's initial investigation concerning ties between the President and Russia during his first term, faced two indictments by the Department of Justice within a twelve-month period, occurring in September 2025 and April of the current year. While the initial proceeding was dismissed, the second matter, originating from a social media post, remains ongoing.

Furthermore, CBS News noted that federal prosecutors initiated steps last month to pursue a potential third indictment against Comey relating to the alleged disclosure of classified information.

Similarly, legal actions involving New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office previously secured civil fraud judgements against the Trump Organization in 2022, included federal bank fraud charges and accusations of providing false statements to financial institutions, both of which were dismissed by a presiding judge, as highlighted by CBS News.

Meanwhile, John Bolton, described as a prominent hawk regarding the Iran war who served during the initial presidential term, represents the sole persistent target to undergo successful criminal prosecution, having entered a guilty plea regarding the retention of classified materials in June ahead of his sentencing scheduled for next month.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)