WORLD
Then US President Barack Obama negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA in 2015 and signed it along with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany, the EU and Iran.
Almost eight years after US President Donald Trump had rejected the nuclear deal with Iran as the "worst deal", he wrote a letter to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian a few days back.
What happened in the intervening period that the man who had rubbished and canceled the UN-supported deal, suddenly offered the olive leaves to the arch-enemy in the Middle East?
Will Tehran come under US pressure to sign the deal?
Why Did Donald Trump Cancel Iran Nuclear Deal?
Then US President Barack Obama negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA in 2015 and signed it along with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany, the EU and Iran.
However, Donald Trump rejected it soon after taking office in January 2017 and canceled it in 2018.
He alleged that the nuclear deal did not have anything to stop Iran's missile programme as well as stop its allies like the Houthis, the Hamas and the Hezbollah in the Middle East.
Analysts believe, Washington wants to bring Tehran on board so that its nuclear enrichment programme that has been going on during this period could be capped.
Secondly, Donald Trump administration also wants to reassure Israel that the Hamas and the Hezbollah will never be able to regain and regroup and be a formidable force to challenge the Jewish state.
Though the Iranian President and the supreme leader Ali Khamenei have rejected the peace overture of the arch-enemy, it is believed that the Shiite state wants to join the US on the negotiation table after grandstanding.
Iran is under tremendous economic pressure with its oil, gas and electricity industries coming to their knees. Due to the US-sanctioned economic sanctions, very few countries like China and Russia are taking its oil.
Iranian currency Rial has suffered a series of bloodbaths and its value against the US Dollar has diminished considerably, leaving the exchequer almost penniless.
Analysts believe Tehran may soon return to the negotiation table and talk to the US so that it can put its economy back on track.
Political observers believe Tehran will certainly demand to lift the economic sanctions and be ready to halt the nuclear enrichment programme. It may also be ready to not support the Hamas and the Hezbollah to regroup at least for now.
But what the US will give to Tehran? Will the US companies invest in Iran, and back Tehran in its move to boost its exports to the world? Will the Trump administration offer financial incentives to Tehran?
Much is to be seen.
It will be good for India, which will be able to resume oil imports from the Shiite country. The two traditionally friendly countries parted ways after New Delhi stopped buying Iranian crude oil due to US-led economic sanctions.
The bilateral relations hit the rock-bottom after Ali Khamenei slammed India for its alleged discrimination to the Muslims and India hit back by asking Tehran not to interfere in the internal matters of the country.
The ties may improve.
This actress, all of 17 years, defeated Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Shraddha Kapoor to win IIFA Award 2025
Who are Syria's Alawites, how are they different form other Muslims? Why are they being targeted?
ACKO drive revolutionizes car buying in India
Meet woman, who is set to become India's richest female, runs Rs 420000 crore company as...
Is X Down? Elon Musk-owned social media down for thousands of users
Why does Donald Trump want to sign US-Iran nuclear deal years after cancelling it? How will it impact India?
Gulmarg fashion show row: J-K CM Omar Abdullah orders inquiry as chaos erupts in Assembly
Can India be the next big market for Italian wines?
Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, who heads Rs 4620000000 company, lost her husband to cancer, she is...
Boney Kapoor confirms to cast daughter Khushi Kapoor in sequel of THIS Sridevi film: 'She's trying to follow her mother's footsteps'
Trade 0.8 Flarex Review 2025: Scam or legit platform? Know expert trading tips
Indian cinematographers like Saksham Bharti break barriers in Hollywood
Unveiling the Potential of Modalert: Unleashing power of Modafinil's top generic equivalent
Inside Anosh Ahmed’s Leadership Book: How to Inspire and Motivate Teams in the 21st Century
Kolkata street vendor's bizarre oreo omelette recipe sparks outrage on social media, watch viral video
Ratan Tata's company Tata Group owns these clothing brands, list will leave you SURPRISED, it includes...
Meet actress who ruled Bollywood for 15 years, her mother died of cancer, dedicated hospital on her name, she is...
Scaler School of Technology’s collaboration with NeoSapien takes hands-on learning to next level
Okita Nail Fungus Light Reviews - The Real Truth
Coca-Cola formula was to be stolen, sold, then THIS happened...
Elon Musk calls for US to exit NATO, questions defence spending: What it could mean for Europe?
Meet Tanu Jain, doctor-turned-IAS officer who resigned from post after 7 years due to..., know what she is doing now
India's youngest MP and Samajwadi Party leader Pushpendra Saroj praises THIS BJP heavyweight: 'I really look up to him..'
Badshah’s shocking weight loss leaves the internet divided: 'Honey Singh bhai roti...'
Kerala Lottery Result March 10, 2025 LIVE: Win Win W 811 Monday lucky draw result TODAY 3pm; 1st prize is worth Rs...
Air India flight to New York returns to Mumbai following a mid-air bomb threat, undergoes security check
IIFA Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies steals the show with 10 awards, Kartik Aaryan bags Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, full list revealed
Karnataka’s Tarnished Image: Crime, corruption, and industrial decline overshadowed by political power struggles
RJ Mahvash breaks her silence on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I won't let any...'
Meet Champions Trophy 2025 star who became the fastest Indian player to hit 100 in all formats, scored 100 on debut, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya
Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to Raj Kapoor, performs on Mera Joota Hai Japani at IIFA 2025: Watch
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani praises China's approach to AI, claims he is impressed with DeepSeek: 'They have done...'
Who is Diana Fox Carney? Meet new Canada PM Mark Carney's wife and children
Shatrughan Sinha came on-board after Vinod Khanna rejected this film with Amitabh Bachchan, it has the greatest confrontation scene in Bollywood
Meet singer Kalpana Raghvendra who swallowed 18 sleeping pills after fight with daughter
Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchalani’s India’s Got Latent controversy has brought down the peak price of influencer marketing
BIG blow to Lalit Modi: Vanuatu PM orders cancellation of passport, cites THIS reason
When is Chaitra Navratri 2025? Date, time for Ghatasthapana, puja vidhi and other details
Katrina Kaif flaunts new tattoo of Vicky Kaushal's name, video goes viral
Who is Indian-origin US student Sudiksha Konanki who went missing during Caribbean vacation? Know details about her parents, family
Aishwarya Rai rejected this superhit Shah Rukh Khan film because she was not paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan
What is BIGGEST challenge of using AI in education? Harvard professor explains, says it 'can enhance engagement, but can't...'
X's Grok identifies Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash as Atif Aslam-Urvashi Rautela during Ind vs NZ final, netizens believe 'AI isn't going to take jobs'
Manipur Police arrest 15 insurgents in multiple raids across state in last 48 hours
Virat Kohli touches Mohammed Shami's mother's feet after Champions Trophy win, heart touching video goes viral
Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola to face TOUGH challenge from PepsiCo? Later announces..., will achieve it in...
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable moments after India win Champions Trophy goes viral; watch
Meet Elliot Rush, half-brother of world's richest man Elon Musk, Tesla CEO's father, Errol Musk, claims China is trying to recruit him for...
Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan, starred in Hollywood film with Angelina Jolie, then quit acting to become Maulana; now looks unrecoginsible
Sunil Gavaskar brings his inner child out, dances on ground to celebrate India's Champions Trophy win, watch viral video
After UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects
Shoaib Akhtar expresses disappointment over PCB after India's Champions Trophy win, says 'how can this be done'
After DeepSeek, China's new AI agent 'Manus' creates global buzz: Will it challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity?
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's BIG statement on speculation of shift to Delhi, says 'Not a...'
Aamir Khan heard the script and suggested Salman Khan for the film, it became the biggest hit of Bhai's career, earned Rs...
Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty drops heartfelt Insta story for husband KL Rahul after India's historic Champions Trophy win, don't miss out her baby bump
Big relief for Shah Rukh Khan as superstar wins tax case in his favour, know details
Vivek Oberoi says 'we go into abusive...' about break up with Aishwarya Rai in viral video
Who is Mark Carney? Canada's new Liberal leader who is set to replace Justin Trudeau as next Prime Minister
Israel orders cutting off electricity supply to Gaza Strip ahead of truce talks: 'We will ensure that Hamas won't...'
MI-W vs GG-W, Match 19 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
Meet IAS officer, one of youngest aspirants to crack UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR..., she is...
Meet IIT Delhi alumnus who started his business with Rs 7 lakh, later built Rs 235670000000 empire, which changed traditional…
Fardeen Khan BREAKS silence on his long hiatus in Bollywood: 'Wasn't sure if I was going to....'
'Mujhe laga Shah Rukh Khan aaya': Kriti Sanon wonders craze around India's ICC Champions Trophy win at IIFA 2025
IND vs NZ: Did Vinod Kambli attend ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai? Know truth here
Champions Trophy 2025 winner prize money, complete list of award-winners - All you need to know
Shahid Kapoor hopes for Jab We Met 2 with Kareena Kapoor after his reunion with actress at IIFA: 'Writer aur director se...' | Exclusive
India vs New Zealand: Defining moments that shaped Men in Blue's win in Champions Trophy final
IND vs NZ: How many times has Team India won the Champions Trophy?
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play dandiya with stumps after clinching Champions Trophy 2025, video goes viral
IND vs NZ: Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend, spotted at Champions Trophy 2025 final
IND vs NZ Final: India create history, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to lift 3rd Champions Trophy title
Deepika Padukone's last-googled question has connection with daughter Dua: 'When will my baby...'
Virat Kohli's hug with Ravindra Jadeja during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final sparks retirement speculation
Shah Rukh Khan was given Rs 50 lakh diamond ring by..., he returned it following morning saying...
Katrina Kaif was removed from this film after just one shot, she was replaced by..., hero was...
Ratan Tata's TCS gets Rs 46094 crore in one week, becomes India's second most...
'You are fairer than Samantha': When Naga Chaitanya recalled weird fan encounter in connection to his ex-wife
Afghan women forced to return home to Taliban's Afghanistan as Donald Trump's USAID freeze cuts scholarships
IND vs NZ: Glenn Phillips takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy final - Watch
India vs New Zealand: Pic of Rohit Sharma's 'Hitman' bat goes viral during Champions Trophy 2025 Final
Four workers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank in Mumbai's Nagpada area
Bobby Deol on Aashram's success, his second innings, reveals if he wants to be in Animal Park: 'Muskil se actor ko kaam..' | Exclusive
Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro and TCS get challenge to develop...
Delhi-NCR news: New property tax calculation proposal approved in Ghaziabad; check details inside
MS Dhoni's IPL future confirmed? Sanju Samson's cryptic question triggers retirement talks
US millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals why he avoids coffee, other stimulants: 'My mood is just...'
IND Vs NZ: What is the highest successful run-chase in Champions Trophy final?
Nadaaniyan starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor gets brutally trolled: 'Cringe with their zero acting skills'
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final: Fifties from Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell power New Zealand to 251/7 against India
Who is RJ Mahvash? Know everything about mystery girl who was spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal during Champions Trophy 2025 Final
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with 'mystery girl' during Ind vs NZ final match, WATCH
Celebrity MasterChef 1 winner: Not Tejasswi Prakash, Mr Faisu, THIS contestant wins the show
Meet man, whose father asked for donations for his shoes, now wins gold medal in...
IND vs NZ: Matt Henry breaks down after missing out on Champions Trophy 2025 final against India - Watch
‘Despite criticism she pursued her dreams’, Mother Madhu Chopra reveals Priyanka Chopra’s transformation and her BIGGEST traits
Ramadan 2025 Timetable March 10: Sehri, Iftar timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more
'Virat was the one who...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa's 'if Kohli didn't like anyone, they were cut' accusation