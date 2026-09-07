Why do Indian-origin people face racism in Singapore? PM Wong reacts strongly

Reacting to the online abuse against Indians, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said prejudice against any community must never be allowed to become accepted or normalised in the country.

Singapore authorities have begun an investigation after "racist and xenophobic" remarks aimed at people of Indian origin emerged on social media last week. Senior Minister K Shanmugam said racist comments surfaced online following the August 26 flash floods near Nepal-Tibet, where nine Singaporeans are among those missing, while remarks about Singapore Airlines' investment in Air India were "accompanied by anti-Indian abuse."

Shanmugam said police are investigating the "shameful" and "totally unacceptable" online comments.

What PM Wong said?

Reacting to the online abuse against Indians, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said prejudice against any community must never be allowed to become accepted or normalised in the country.

"We can and should have robust debates. But we should never use seemingly legitimate arguments as a cover to fuel prejudice against any community or hostility towards foreigners," the Channel News Asia quoted Wong as saying.

In a Facebook post, Wong said that "an uglier side" had come to light in online discussions about the two issues. While such views do not represent Singapore, the Prime Minister said they should not be dismissed as "harmless online chatter."

"If such behaviour goes unchecked, it can become normalised, deepen mistrust between communities, and pull us apart," Wong said, adding that he had discussed the developments with his Cabinet colleagues and that this was why Shanmugam had spoken about it.

Singapre's demography

Singapore has an overall population of over six million — of which 75 per cent are Chinese, 15 per cent Malays, about nine per cent Indians and the rest from other countries.

The prosperous city-state is trying to manage a declining population due to a low local birth rate and relies on foreign talent to sustain its high-performance economic activities as part of the global network, which has already been badly hit by the conflict in the Middle East, a diplomatic observer told news agency PTI.

"We can reject such views and refuse to give them more space or legitimacy...Singapore has held together because we have consistently rejected attempts to divide us along racial or religious lines, and chosen instead to recognise one another as fellow Singaporeans," said the prime minister.

The Air India issue

The minister also said Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, who is of Indian origin, faced cyberbullying. Temasek is the majority owner of Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Tata-owned Air India.

The remarks referred to a Reuters report last month that said the airline had asked both shareholders for about 1.5 billion dollars in fresh equity.

Shanmugam noted that social media posts claimed Sandrasegara would favour Air India due to his ethnic Indian background. He called the attacks "vile" and termed the claim "nasty" and "libellous."