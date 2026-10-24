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Why do India-China patrol encounters take place in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh?

The border pockets of Asaphila and Longju in Arunachal Pradesh continue to see periodic face-offs due to differing perceptions of the LAC.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Why do India-China patrol encounters take place in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh?
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The remote areas of Asaphila and Longju in Arunachal Pradesh remain sensitive because India and China have different perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), defence sources told India Today.

Both areas fall under the Taksing Circle and have witnessed periodic encounters between Indian and Chinese patrols during routine operations. Such face-offs have become a recurring feature of the security situation in the region.

Despite these encounters, there have been no reports of violent clashes between troops from the two countries. Ground commanders on both sides are maintaining restraint and keeping the situation under control, according to the sources.

Flag meetings and hotlines help prevent escalation

Local tensions arising during patrols are being handled through established military communication mechanisms. These include flag meetings as well as hotline communications between the two sides. The mechanisms allow commanders to address local issues and prevent face-offs from turning into larger confrontations.

Sources also highlighted a Corps Commander-level interaction in the Northeast, describing it as an important step towards strengthening institutional dialogue in the region.

Continued military and diplomatic engagement remains important, particularly in areas where India and China have different understandings of the LAC.

Better roads and connectivity being developed

Security concerns in the remote border areas have also been accompanied by efforts to improve infrastructure. Development work includes all-weather roads, bridges, telecommunications networks and other civic facilities for both security personnel and residents of border villages.

Better connectivity could help local communities gain access to economic opportunities and become more self-reliant. Officials also said improved infrastructure could eventually support controlled border trade and greater people-to-people contact, depending on security and diplomatic conditions.

Tsari pilgrimage holds cultural significance

The region has important cultural and religious links, including the historic Tsari pilgrimage circuit, which is considered sacred by Buddhist communities on both sides of the border.

According to the sources, continued stability could eventually create an opportunity to explore cross-border access for pilgrims. However, any such arrangement would require agreement between India and China and would depend on the prevailing security situation.

Army supports local communities through outreach

The presence of security forces in these remote areas has also led to several civil-military initiatives. These include medical and healthcare camps, emergency evacuations, support for school construction and employment opportunities for people living in frontier villages.

Such efforts are aimed at improving access to basic services while strengthening the relationship between security forces and local communities. "While Asaphila and Longju remain sensitive due to differing LAC perceptions, the overall situation is fully under control," a source said.

The two areas continue to be closely monitored as India and China use established communication channels and diplomatic engagement to manage differences along the border.

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