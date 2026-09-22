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Why do Americans want to remove this 90-ft-tall Hanuman statue?

MAGA YouTuber Jesse Hughes called for tearing down Texas' 90-foot Hanuman statue, sparking backlash from Hindu groups and veterans who called it anti-Hindu hate.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

Why do Americans want to remove this 90-ft-tall Hanuman statue?
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A US YouTuber's call to tear down a 90-foot Hanuman statue in Texas has triggered a major controversy. The statue, named Statue of Union, is at Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. It was installed in August 2024. Conservative YouTuber and MAGA activist Jesse Hughes posted a photo on X and wrote, "Btw, when we win, we are tearing this down."

Backlash over post

The post faced strong criticism from Hindu groups. US Army veteran and Hindu American Ruchir Bakshi said it is a threat against Hinduism to vandalise a house of worship because you hate the faith. "If winning in America means demolishing Hindu temples, you don't want the country I fought for. You just want a license to go after people who aren't you," Bakshi said.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said it shares horror at "open religious bigotry being mainstreamed." Texas veteran Carl Wheless also backed Bakshi. The statue has been targeted since last year by some conservative groups calling it "un-Christian."

Texas politics and Indian-Americans

Texas, a Republican stronghold since 1994, has a significant population of over 500,000 Indian-Americans. The state is under a Republican trifecta, with the GOP controlling the Governorship, all statewide executive offices, and both legislative chambers. During the midterm campaign, an anti-immigrant narrative has gained traction following Donald Trump's return for a second term.

Also read: Jamui Harassment Case: FIRs against 120 social media profiles after they expose how girl was groped, thrashed

Another racism row in the campaign

Last week, Republican candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner Bo French shared a photo of a University of Texas football match showing mostly South Asian students. He wrote, "UT graduation this year looked like this" and called it a "problem" that is "far worse than anyone had imagined."

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, questioned whether other GOP officials would condemn racism after criticising a post. Right-wing Republicans have been accused by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of casually using disparaging slurs. In defence of his claim, French claimed that Texans are disadvantaged by UT admissions.

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