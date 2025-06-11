Explaining the recent India-Pakistan clashes, S Jaishankar urged the global community to understand that it was not just a conflict between two neighbours, but it was about combating terrorism.

In an attempt to show a mirror to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked the world community an important question that exposes the failed state of South Asia. Talking to European news site Euractive, he said, "Let me remind you of something – there was a man named Osama bin Laden. Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point?." Explaining the recent India-Pakistan clashes, he urged the global community to understand that it was not just a conflict between two neighbours, but it was about combating terrorism, which, he said, will eventually come back to haunt the West.

Jaishankar: Not India-Pakistan issue

Explaining the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed, Jaishankar said, "I want the world to understand - this isn't merely an India-Pakistan issue. It's about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you." He is on a visit to many European countries to explain the recent clashes. He met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels. Jaishankar also talked about developing the EU as a reliable and values-aligned economic partner, especially in the wake of the ongoing EU-India free trade negotiations.

Jaishankar talks peace

Making it clear that India is a peace-loving country, that does not want a war with Pakistan, he said, "We don't believe that differences can be resolved through war... It's not for us to prescribe what that solution should be." Defending New Delhi's position on economic sanctions against Russia, Jaishankar said, "We have a strong relationship with Ukraine as well – it's not only about Russia. But every country, naturally, considers its own experience, history and interests."